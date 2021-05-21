newsbreak-logo
ASIA PACIFIC: Asia Cement Corporation completes shore power project

By Rhys Berry
bunkerspot.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAsia Cement Corporation has announced it has completed a full shore power project for its cement vessels. Following the completion, the company’s cement carriers will no longer use generators on board to supply electricity while berthing at port but will instead use the state-owned Taipower power supply onshore. The Taiwanese...

