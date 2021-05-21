ASIA PACIFIC: Asia Cement Corporation completes shore power project

Trackunit has appointed Chi Sen Gay as senior vice president to manage its new Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore as well as open new locations in Japan and Australia. Gay joins the company after 10 years with Schneider Electric where he was head of data centre software solutions. He began his career in 2001 as a partner manager with CA Technologies, becoming sales director for the company four years later. In 2008 he moved to Sun Mircosystems as channels director in Indonesia, leaving for IBM the following year to become business leader- software. He joined Schneider Electric in 2011 as director of data centre infrastructure management solutions responsible for Asia Pacific, Japan and China, and was later promoted to head of data centre software solutions for Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa and South America.