Glass House Group Commences Installation Of State-of-the-Art, Sustainable Glass Roof Panel System At Padaro Cultivation Facility

 22 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glass House Group, ("Glass House" or the "Company"), one of the fastest-growing, privately-held, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S., today announced that it has commenced installation of a new glass roof system at its 350,000 square-foot Padaro greenhouse (the "Padaro Facility") leveraging DYNAGLAS® panels (the "Project"). The new roof is designed to allow more natural light to pass through, enabling Glass House to continue improving both yield and product quality, without increasing its carbon footprint or operational costs. In addition to improving the existing sustainable cultivation techniques used at the Padaro Facility, upon completion in Q3 2021, the Project is expected to reduce the energy required to produce each pound of flower by approximately 20%.

Since its inception in 2015, Glass House has focused on incorporating leading-edge technologies and cultivation techniques to produce exceptional cannabis products for medical patients and consumers across California. The Company's greenhouse facilities are designed to integrate precision agriculture techniques, water recapture, filtration and recycling systems, and integrated pest management practices (IPM), which leverage biological methods of controlling insects as opposed to pesticides. The resulting effect is a cultivation environment that is calibrated to maximize the production of high-quality, sustainably grown craft cannabis, at scale.

"As demand for high-quality cannabis continues to climb, we are constantly searching for innovative cultivation techniques that allow us to expand our output while being as efficient and sustainable as possible," said Graham Farrar, President of Glass House Group. "Partnering with Mother Nature to harvest more without consuming more resources is what sustainability is all about. Our latest facility further leverages naturally occurring sunlight and the latest technologies to lower our operating costs per pound, which benefits both the consumer and environment. We are proud to be leading our industry by developing sustainable cultivation practices through the perfect marriage of technology and nature, and we hope business leaders and consumers alike will recognize the environmental and economic benefits of greenhouse-grown cannabis."

As previously announced, Glass House has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BRND.A.U;OTCQX: MRCQF), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) with the intent to focus on branded product businesses in cannabis and/or cannabis-adjacent industries. Subject to the satisfaction of all required conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021 and at such time the resulting company's shares will be listed on the NEO Exchange (under the ticker symbol GLAS.U).

About Glass House Group

Glass House Group is one of the fastest-growing, privately held, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S., with a decisive focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan and Graham Farrar instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House Group is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousegroup.com .

Media Contact Noah Bethke - MATTIO Communications glasshouse@mattio.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glass-house-group-commences-installation-of-state-of-the-art-sustainable-glass-roof-panel-system-at-padaro-cultivation-facility-301296675.html

SOURCE Glass House Group

