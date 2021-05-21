Freedom Oilfield Services, Inc. – More than just an oilfield company
Freedom Oilfield Services, Inc. – More than just an oilfield company. For 22 years, Joey Austin, Art Holt and Brian Radke worked side by side in the oilfield industry of Wyoming. They learned the work and experienced the boom and bust cycle of the industry. They realized that after over 2 decades of working together, they had developed the knowledge and skill they needed to start their own venture. In 2002, they founded Freedom Oilfield Services, Inc.wyo4news.com