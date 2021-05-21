newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Trucept Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 20 hours ago

Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) has released its updated financials for Q1 2021. The company has experienced another consecutive quarter of profitability, as Trucept reported revenues of $3.8 million for the period (an increase from 48.76 percent over the previous year).

CEO Norman Tipton said he extremely pleased with the results. "We are in an exciting period for Trucept," he said. "Our core business and subsidiaries continue to thrive and we are making progress on financial audits which will allow the company to uplist on the OTCQB."

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Trucept's professional services help businesses navigate growth. The company's professional services now encompass the following:

  • Marketing, technology, and Accessibility Act compliance services
  • Insurance offerings and third-party administrator (TPA) services
  • Payroll
  • Human resources and management
  • Employee benefits administration
  • Accounting support
  • Safety and risk management

About Trucept Inc.

Trucept Inc. helps organizations focus on growing their business. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to put business owners in charge of running their businesses, Trucept tackles a variety of administrative needs and provides a host of value-added advantages. The company offers expert business services in the form of payroll, human resources and management, employee benefits, accounting support, safety and risk management, and marketing and technology services. For more information, call 858-798-1620 or visit https://truceptservices.com/.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005080/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Management#Performance Management#Operations Management#Business Management#Financial Management#Trep#Uplist#Otcqb#Accounting Support Safety#About Trucept Inc#Company#Sec#Businesswire Com#Sales Projections#Operational Milestones#Ceo#Regulatory Approvals#Financial Audits#International Markets#Risk Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Marketing
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Sale of Shares of Ceridian Common Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) ("Cannae” or the "Company”) today announced the sale of 2,000,000 shares of common stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. ("Ceridian”), a Cannae portfolio company, at a price of $87.50 per share, pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Cannae anticipates that the gross proceeds from the sale will be $175,000,000.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Cable One Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (CABO) - Get Report today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share. The dividend is payable on June 18, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021. About Cable One. Cable One, Inc. (CABO)...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Report, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The dividend is payable on or about June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.95 million. NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Aries I Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing Of $143.75 Million Initial Public Offering

Aries I Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 14,375,000 units, including 1,875,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "RAMMU" on May 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "RAM" and "RAMMW," respectively.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Quipt Home Medical Announces Corporate Update

CINCINNATI, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (" Quipt" or the " Company") (TSXV:QIPT; OTCQX:PTQQD), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to provide a corporate update. "We have had a very busy and exciting month...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split To Be Effective May 28, 2021

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) - Get Report, ("Castor", or the "Company"), a diversified global shipping company, announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has determined to effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the Company's common shares. The Company's shareholders approved the reverse stock split by a ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-75 and granted the Board the authority to determine the exact split ratio and when to proceed with the reverse stock split at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on November 25, 2020.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

TD Holdings, Inc. Receives NASDAQ Notice On Late Filing Of Its Form 10-Q

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that it has received a notice from the NASDAQ Stock Market on May 18, 2021 notifying the Company that, because its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "2021 10-Q") was not filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the required due date of May 17, 2021, the Company is therefore not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).
Menlo Park, CAPosted by
TheStreet

180 Life Sciences Corp. Receives Expected Notification From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Quarterly Report On Form 10-Q

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) ("180 Life Sciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced today that it received an expected letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Nasdaq notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Cemtrex Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Listing Delinquency Letter

Brooklyn, NY, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, announced today that it received a letter from Listing Qualification Department of Nasdaq on May 19 th, 2021 notifying the Company that because the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Subsequent Delinquent Filing"), and because the Company remains delinquent in filing its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (the "Initial Delinquent Filing"), the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) "Obligation to File Periodic Financial Reports" for continued listing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. Brady also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.680 EPS. NYSE:BRC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.70 million-$298.86 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.60 million. QIWI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday,...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Meten EdtechX Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. ("Meten Edtech X" or the "Company") (METX) , one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced that it intends to offer ordinary shares for sale to the public in an underwritten public offering ("Offering"). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs. The ordinary shares are trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "METX." The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

JC Data Solutions Entering Into A Definitive Merger Agreement

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JC Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: JCDS) and TerraData.ai today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which TerraData.ai has agreed to acquire JCDS in an all cash merger. The closing of the merger is subject to certain customary conditions,...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

LifeWorks Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Stephen Liptrap, President and Chief Executive Officer, LifeWorks Inc. (formerly Morneau Shepell Inc.), joined Karoline Hunter, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to announce its name change and new ticker symbol, (TSX: LWRK), on Toronto Stock Exchange and to open the market. The new ticker...
MarketsForbes

Forecast Of The Day: Abbott’s Diagnostics Revenue

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) Diagnostics Revenue rose from around $7.7 billion in 2019 to $10.8 billion in 2020. We expect the number to rise further to $15 billion in 2021 although it is likely to see a decline in 2022. Why?. The surge in revenue over 2020 was driven by Covid-19 testing....
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PotlatchDeltic Executives To Present At Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) announced today that Eric J. Cremers, president and chief executive officer, and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investors Conference, June 9, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm Eastern Time. In order to view the presentation live or on-demand, you must register for the conference on the REITweek website.