Presidential Election

Why it matters that Ted Cruz endorsed Russian propaganda (again)

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of years ago, U.S. officials invested a fair amount of time reminding American elected officials about the dangers of promoting Russian disinformation. In fact, the New York Times reported in November 2019 that U.S. intelligence professionals specifically informed senators and their aides that Russia was engaged in a lengthy campaign "to essentially frame" Ukraine for Moscow's attack against our 2016 elections.

