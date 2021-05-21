Why it matters that Ted Cruz endorsed Russian propaganda (again)

What was Ted Cruz thinking? I’ve been asking myself this question with increasing frequency. Perhaps it began when the Texas Senator took a sinfully ill-advised trip to Cancún while his state was in the midst of a dire weather emergency in February. Then, there was the recent occurrence in which he attempted to make light of that trip – eliciting reactions that can be best summarised as a resounding “NOPE”. And now, Cruz has apparently convinced himself it would be a good idea to go after *checks notes* the US military.On Thursday, Cruz shared on Twitter a TikTok video contrasting...