newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Kubient Nominates Digital Advertising Industry Experts Jon Bond And Larry Harris For Election To Board Of Directors

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 22 hours ago

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient, Inc. (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) ("Kubient" or the "Company"), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, has announced that the Board of Directors has nominated Jonathan "Jon" Bond and Lawrence "Larry" Harris to be elected as directors at the Company's annual meeting of stockholders on June 30, 2021.

Bond brings over 35 years of experience within the advertising and marketing space and is considered to be one of the industry's most recognized thought leaders and entrepreneurs. He has had significant success holding senior level executive roles and starting companies from the ground up. Bond was previously the Co-Founder and CEO of Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal & Partners ("KBP") and served as the CEO of Big Fuel, which is now part of Publicis, one of the world's largest social media agencies that serves blue chip clients. He also helped establish iballs, one of the first online media agencies, which sold to Microsoft, co-founded Media Kitchen and Varick under the KBP umbrella and has had investments and/or board roles at White Ops, Compound, TZP Group, Victors and Spoils which is now part of Havas, Simplifi, Appinions, Data Xu, BlackBook magazine and Klout. Bond is currently fractional Chief Marketing Officer and Partner of Blue Bear Protection, Lacure and Halo Collar and a member of the board of directors of Sonobi, Inc. Bond received a Bachelor of Arts from Washington University in St. Louis.

Harris currently serves as the Founder and CEO of Alpha Precision Media, an adtech company that leverages Amazon's data and technology to build brand value and turbocharge sales. Additionally, he is also the Managing Partner of Glarris Consulting, which provides strategic advisory services to companies, organizations and startups. Prior to his tenure, Harris served as CEO of Sightly, a performance video advertising firm, Co-Founder and CEO of Ansible Mobile, an Interpublic Group mobile marketing company, Chief Strategy Officer at Kiosked, a publisher of digital advertising, and Chief Marketing Officer of PubMatic, Inc., an advertising technology company. He has also served as an advisor to a number of companies in the advertising technology industry, including SafeGuard Privacy, Qntfy, Reset Digital, and Thunder11. Harris holds a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University.

"As we continue to position Kubient for growth within this next chapter of our operating history, it's the right time to equip our board of directors with members that know how to scale a business in the programmatic space," said Kubient Founder, Chairman, CSO, and Interim CEO Paul Roberts. "Jon and Larry are both well-respected individuals that possess direct operating experience in elevating an emerging growth technology business and building it for scale. Both gentlemen have hands on experience in helping companies execute their short- and long-term goals, and I am confident their prior successes will be a direct translation to their time here at Kubient. Furthermore, thanks to their previous tenure across the digital advertising ecosystem, they will be able to provide valuable counsel and insight to the board and management team. I look forward to working closely with Jon and Larry and leveraging their broad set of skills and industry expertise."

About KubientKubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient's next generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Cloud is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. The Company's platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out of home industry. The Audience Cloud is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats. For additional information, please visit https://kubient.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThe information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Kubient Investor RelationsGateway Investor Relations Matt Glover and Tom ColtonT: 1-949-574-3860 Kubient@gatewayir.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kubient-nominates-digital-advertising-industry-experts-jon-bond-and-larry-harris-for-election-to-board-of-directors-301296722.html

SOURCE Kubient

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Programmatic Advertising#Chief Marketing Officer#Chief Digital Officer#Chief Executive Officer#Ceo#Digital Marketing#Kbntw#The Company#The Board Of Directors#Company#The Co Founder#Kbp#Big Fuel#Publicis#Media Kitchen#Varick#White Ops#Compound#Tzp Group#Appinions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Aries I Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing Of $143.75 Million Initial Public Offering

Aries I Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 14,375,000 units, including 1,875,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "RAMMU" on May 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "RAM" and "RAMMW," respectively.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Ondas Holdings, Inc. - ONDS

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Ondas Holdings, Inc. ("ONDS" or the "Company")(ONDS) relating to its proposed acquisition of American Robotics, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ONDS shareholders will receive a mix of cash and equity.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Company Insights For The Investment Pools And Funds Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives

BizVibe has identified the growth of online fund platforms and fintech startups as a major trend for the investment pools and funds industry. Customer acceptance of online fund platforms is rising, driving their growth in the market. This will disrupt demand for traditional pools and funds, and drive managers of pools and funds to develop new strategies and explore new opportunities. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on investment pools and funds companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Businessmediapost.com

Havas Media Appoints Bregman NA Chief Data Officer

Havas Media Group has appointed Mike Bregman Chief Data Officer of Havas Media Group North America. Based in New York, Bregman will serve on HMG’s North American executive leadership team. He replaces Peter Sedlarcik who is remaining with the agency to lead data & analytics services for a new unit...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SQI Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results And Announces Departure Of CEO And Appointment Of Interim CEO

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI" or the "Company")(TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a precision medicine company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative rapid diagnostic testing for healthcare professionals, patients and consumers worldwide, announced today that due to the unfortunate continued travel restrictions and inability to cross the US/Canadian border since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including the inability to predict when travel restrictions will end, Mr. Robert Chioini, Chief Executive Officer, is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Chioini's departure becomes effective at the close of business, however he will remain available to help the Company during its transition. SQI wishes Mr. Chioini well in his next endeavor. Mr .Chioini is also resigning as a director of the Company.
Businessmartechseries.com

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Announces Board and Management Changes

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech”or the “Company”) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) today announces changes to its Board of Directors and senior management team. Kashif Malik, Chief Financial Officer, is resigning from his role to pursue a new opportunity. The Company has initiated a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer with the capabilities and qualifications to help accelerate the Company’s transformation. On an interim basis, Eugen Winschel, Nextech’s Chief Operating Officer, will assume the global finance leadership position in addition to his current responsibilities.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Sesen Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today reported the grant of a non-statutory stock option to one new employee in connection with the employee's commencement of employment with Sesen Bio. The addition of this new team member represents a continuation of the buildout of the Sesen Bio team in support of its transformation into a commercial-stage company ahead of the target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of August 18, 2021 for Vicineum™ for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

American Equity To Name New Chief Financial Officer

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) - Get Report announced today that Chief Executive Officer Anant Bhalla is taking on additional responsibilities as interim Chief Financial Officer. Ted Johnson will no longer serve as Chief Financial Officer effective today and will work on an orderly transition until later in 2021, when he will exit the company. The company has launched a formal executive search for a new Chief Financial Officer by retaining executive search firm Egon Zehnder.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PotlatchDeltic Executives To Present At Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) announced today that Eric J. Cremers, president and chief executive officer, and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investors Conference, June 9, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm Eastern Time. In order to view the presentation live or on-demand, you must register for the conference on the REITweek website.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Skillz Inc. F/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important July 7 Deadline In Securities Class Action - SKLZ, FEAC

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SKLZ, FEAC) between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important July 7, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you...
Businessaithority.com

MediaMath Appoints Sapna Kapur as Chief Financial Officer

MediaMath, a leading global independent advertising technology company for brands and agencies, announced that industry veteran Sapna Kapur has joined as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Kapur will lead global finance for MediaMath, driving the company’s financial strategy and acting as a key business partner to the President and leadership team. Her focus will be to propel top line growth and profitability, supporting the team in delivering operational excellence across all functions.
EconomyNorwalk Hour

Free Webinar | May 25: How to Grow a Disruptive Software Company & Scale Globally

Growing a software company, let alone scaling globally, is no easy feat. Get the inside scoop on how to do it from a true industry veteran with a storied 30-year career leading cloud software businesses. In the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, host and Comparably CEO Jason Nazar speaks with Leslie Stretch, President/CEO of Medallia (NYSE: MDLA). As the pioneer and market leader in customer and employee experience and engagement, Medallia collects and analyzes user data and transforms them into actionable insights for company leaders. With over $477 million in annual revenue, and an enterprise value north of $4 billion dollars, Stretch led the San Francisco, Calif.-based SaaS platform to a successful IPO in July 2019. Prior to Medallia, he delivered a 25x increase in value in the public markets during his time as President/CEO of CallidusCloud, culminating in the company’s acquisition by SAP for $2.6 billion in 2018. Stretch will share his most valuable leadership lessons -- from his executive positions at Sun Microsystems and Oracle to his CEO roles. Other topics include:
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Canadian Fintech XTM Appoints Randy Khalaf to Board of Directors

XTM, a Canada-based fintech that provides mobile banking and payment card solutions, announced on Friday it has appointed Randy Khalaf to its Board of Directors. According to XTM, Khalaf’s current role is Chief Financial & Enterprise Systems Officer, EVP, and Treasurer of Novus International. “We welcome Randy to the Board...
Businesstwst.com

Interview with the President and CEO: INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Michael Gamzon is the President and Chief Executive Officer of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. He joined the company in January 2008 as Executive Vice President. His experience includes corporate finance, strategy, private equity and public security investing. Prior to INDUS, he served as a Senior Analyst at both Alson Capital Partners, LLC, a New York investment firm, and at Cobalt Capital. He previously worked at SCP Private Equity Partners and at Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Gamzon received a B.A. from Yale University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. Profile.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Boris Davidoff PhD Appointed Executive VP Of Viper Networks, Inc.

TROY, Mich., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (Pink Sheets: VPER), an emerging international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets for Smart City projects, is pleased to announce the appointment of Boris Davidoff, Ph.D. as the company's Executive VP and the Head of International Business Development. In addition, Dr. Davidoff will be a member of the board.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Marsh McLennan Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2021 Stockholders’ Meeting

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) today held its annual meeting of stockholders. During the meeting, stockholders elected the entire slate of 2021 director nominees for a one-year term expiring at next year's annual meeting. They are: Anthony K. Anderson, Oscar Fanjul, Daniel S. Glaser, H. Edward Hanway, Deborah C. Hopkins, Tamara Ingram, Jane H. Lute, Steven A. Mills, Bruce P. Nolop, Marc D. Oken, Morton O. Schapiro, Lloyd M. Yates and R. David Yost.