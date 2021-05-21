newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

MD Johnson, Inc. Advises Tim Ciasulli On The Sale Of Planet Honda To Lithia

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 22 hours ago

NEWARK, N.J., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Johnson, Inc. announces the completion of the sale of Planet Honda of Union New Jersey to Lithia Auto Group. Planet Honda, with revenues of 230 million dollars annually, retailed 6,146 New Honda's and 2118 pre owned, from Planet's Route 22 location in Union New Jersey. Lithia has retained the "Planet" Brand in the Tri State area and will continue to operate as Planet Honda. No sales price was disclosed.

The Ciasulli family has a lengthy track record of success in the automobile business, especially with Honda. The dealership has been in the family for nearly 60 years, starting out as a Pontiac dealership. In 1973 the Ciasulli family was awarded 4 Honda franchises which included the Union location.

Tim Ciasulli, President and owner of Planet Honda took over management 44 years ago. The Union dealership started out as Maxon Honda and became Planet Honda in 1996. Planet has been in the Top 5 nationally for all Honda dealerships over the past ten years. In addition to volume, Planet Honda ranked at the very top of all Honda dealerships for sales and customer satisfaction.

Tim Ciasulli commented that "Lithia was the right fit for me and at the right time. They hired virtually every one of my employees and their processes during the transition are literally the best I have ever seen. Selling the dealership to Bryan DeBoer was literally like making a deal with a close friend."

Mark Johnson and Fred O Halloran of MD Johnson Inc managed the transaction on behalf of Ciasulli. Joe Aboyoun Esq. of Aboyoun Dobbs represented Ciasulli in the transaction. In the past 20 years, Mark Johnson has worked with Lithia on numerous projects and has sold dealerships to Lithia and sold dealerships for Lithia. Ciasulli will continue his automotive career at his brand new, state of the art, Planet Honda Dealership in Tilton New Hampshire.

MD Johnson, Inc. for the past 20 years, has provided automotive dealers with buy sell, strategic planning and financial advisory services. The firm advises dealers, both public and private on the purchase, sale, analysis, succession and valuation of automobile dealerships, dealership platforms as well as dealership real estate through their wholly owned real estate entity, MDJ Realty Inc. The firm represents clients nationwide supporting their buy sell activities and has advised on several Billion dollars in transactions. The firm has also worked extensively as the advisor to court appointed receivers.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/md-johnson-inc-advises-tim-ciasulli-on-the-sale-of-planet-honda-to-lithia-301296524.html

SOURCE MD Johnson Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johnson And Johnson#Joe Johnson#Md Johnson Inc#Pontiac#Union#Planet Honda Dealership#Mdj Realty Inc#Md Johnson Inc#New Honda#Sale#Sold Dealerships#Automobile Dealerships#Automotive Dealers#Dealership Real Estate#Dealership Platforms#Buy Sell#N J#Tri State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Honda
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Economynewsmemory.com

Honda eyes EVs only for North America

Honda is aiming to sell only electric vehicles in North America by 2040, joining several other automakers that have made similar announcements recently. The Japanese automaker called it a goal, not a commitment, echoing similar language used by its competitors as they leave open the possibility of selling conventional cars for longer.
EconomyZacks.com

Should You Invest In Auto Dealers Right Now?

Auto dealers, as represented by the Zacks Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry have had a great run this year, returning 37.8% to investors. As you can see in the chart below, most of the upside was in the first quarter with essentially sideways movement over the past month.
Businessfreightwaves.com

Chip shortage will be with us a long while; Hyundai invests over $7B in US

The semiconductor chip shortage continues to be the dominant news item in the automotive supply chain world. Not that anyone is surprised by this anymore. The NTEA, the association for the work truck industry, said in its May 2021 edition of NTEA News that it expects the semiconductor chip issue to cause some sort of disruption to the production of work trucks until at least the third quarter of 2021.
BusinessCAR AND DRIVER

BMW and Ford Invest in Solid-State Battery Startup for Future EVs

Ford and BMW have invested in Colorado-based solid-state battery startup Solid Power. Solid-state batteries are promised to offer greater energy density than the lithium-ion batteries that are currently used in electric vehicles. The upcoming EVs with the new batteries will arrive by 2030. Ford and BMW are investing $130 million...
Economyetfdailynews.com

Lithia Motors Inc (LAD): Price Now Near $356.81; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, LAD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-7.19 (-1.98%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LAD has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Worldeminetra.com

Mare launches UK RDE test chamber | Automotive Industry News

Mahle Powertrain has embarked on the development of a new test chamber at the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) Center in Northampton, England. This chamber meets the high level of demand for the company’s facilities and is optimized for developing and validating electric vehicle powertrains. The £ 5.1 million (US $...
BusinessSFGate

BlackArch Partners Advises Area-I, LLC on Sale to Anduril Industries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Area-I, headquartered in Marietta, GA, is an aerospace company dedicated to the development of state-of-the-art Unmanned Aircraft Systems (“UAS”). Since the Company’s founding in 2009 by Dr. Nicholas Alley and other key shareholders, Area-I has become the go-to source for Tube-Launched, Tube-Stored aircraft including its flagship ALTIUS platform. The Company’s revolutionary Pneumatically Integrated Launch System (“PILS”) enables users to deploy the fixed-wing ALTIUS from the air, sea or ground. ALTIUS, which offers unparalleled endurance and payload capacity in its size class, is utilized by all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, U.S. Special Operations Command, NASA and select commercial customers.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Tesla May Be Losing Its Lead in the EV Market

Bitcoin bounced from multi-month lows Wednesday after Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report founder and CEO Elon Musk indicated his clean energy car company could hold its billion-dollar position in the world's biggest digital currency. Musk tweeted Wednesday emojis of so-called "diamond hands", images that are typically interpreted as indications of...
TechnologySFGate

Auto industry, chip makers now aligned to deal with shortages

MALTA — Computer chip makers including GlobalFoundries are working harder than ever to deal with the global chip shortage, which has forced many auto makers to curtail vehicle production and even shut down factories. The crisis, which was caused by the disruption to the chip manufacturing supply chain during the...
BusinessJalopnik

Hyundai And Kia Will Spend Billions To Build EVs Right Here

Hyundai is pumping a bunch of money into its U.S. plants, the United Auto Workers is imploring General Motors to “take the high road” with organization at its new battery factories, and despite what you may think, Aston Martin says you don’t need manuals anymore. All this and so much more in this Friday edition of The Morning Shift for May 14, 2021.
CarsCleanTechnica

Hyundai Commits To $7.4 Billion Program To Build Electic Cars In US

The Biden administration is proposing an array of policy measures to encourage the sale of electric cars in the US — provided they are built in the US by American workers. GM has responded to the administration’s plans by announcing it will spend $1 billion to expand its factory in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico so it can manufacture EV powertrains and electric cars there in the future. According to the Detroit Free Press, that announcement has the UAW up in arms and calling for protections for American workers in any incentive legislation.
BusinessGreen Car Reports

Fisker and Foxconn plan $30,000 EV built in US

Electric vehicle startup Fisker and iPhone maker Foxconn announced Thursday that they’ve signed “framework agreements” to build a mass-market electric vehicle in the U.S. starting at less than $30,000 before incentives. Dubbed Project PEAR for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, the yet-unnamed model would ramp up production in the fourth quarter...
Buying Carsthetorquereport.com

2022 Honda Civic pricing leaked, goes on sale on June 16

Honda recently unveiled the 2022 Honda Civic sedan, but it didn’t announce when it would go on sale or its pricing. Now a few leaked slides posted on the Civic11Forum have revealed all the details. The big news is that the 2022 Civic sedan will go on sale on June...
Los Angeles, CAMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Olea Kiosks®, Inc. Adds Industry Veteran James Walker to Sales Team

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., a visionary provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, today announced the growth of its sales team by adding veteran healthcare sales executive James Walker. James joins Olea following ten years of self-service kiosk experience in the healthcare check-in...
EconomyMount Vernon News

Holmes Rental & Sales Inc.

Holmes Rental & Sales Inc. With Approved Credit, See Dealer For Details. Tractors Or Up To $3,500.00 Cash Sales Rebates. Sale Promotions Through 06/30/2021. Rental And Sales Equipment That You Need. Holmes Rental and Sales Inc. 740-397-7368.
Businesswsau.com

American Axle, Israel’s REE to develop electric-vehicle propulsion system

(Reuters) – Automobile parts maker American Axle & Manufacturing and Israel’s REE Automotive will jointly develop an electric propulsion system to tap accelerating demand for battery-powered vehicles, the companies said on Friday. The propulsion system, which powers automotive vehicles, will incorporate American Axle’s electric drive units into Ree’s technology that...