newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Seelos Therapeutics To Participate In The Benchmark Company Healthcare Conference

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 22 hours ago

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in The Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Virtual Video 1x1 Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, will host 1x1 meetings via conference calls.

Additional information about the conference may be accessed here.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony MarcianoHead of Corporate CommunicationsSeelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)300 Park Avenue New York, NY 10022(646) 293-2136 anthony.marciano@seelostx.com https://seelostherapeutics.com/ https://twitter.com/seelostx https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-benchmark-company-healthcare-conference-301296611.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rare Diseases#Ceo#Seel#Company#Asib#Major Depressive Disorder#Mdd#Investor Conference#Therapies#Medical#Orphan Diseases#Prnewswire#Parkinson#Sanfilippo Syndrome#Als
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
PTSD
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

The MENTOR Network To Present At 2021 UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

BOSTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MENTOR Network (MENTOR), a premier provider of home and community-based health care, today announced its plan to participate in the 2021 UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference. On Monday, May 24 at 10 -10:45 am EDT, CEO William McKinney and CFO Peter Gladitsch will discuss MENTOR's approach to whole-person integrated care, and the impact of whole-person care on health outcomes.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Liminal BioSciences Announces Closing Of Divestiture Of Plasma Collection Centers And Enters Into Option Agreement With Kedrion

LAVAL, QC and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has closed on the previously announced divestment of its 2 plasma collection centers, Prometic Plasma Resources Inc. and Prometic Plasma Resources ( USA) Inc. (collectively, "PPRs") to Kedrion S.p.A. ("Kedrion").
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Sesen Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today reported the grant of a non-statutory stock option to one new employee in connection with the employee's commencement of employment with Sesen Bio. The addition of this new team member represents a continuation of the buildout of the Sesen Bio team in support of its transformation into a commercial-stage company ahead of the target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of August 18, 2021 for Vicineum™ for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rocket Companies To Participate In J.P. Morgan Technology, Media & Communications Virtual Conference

DETROIT, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - Get Report ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses - including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto - today announced that Vice Chairman and CEO Jay Farner will participate in a fireside chat as part of J.P. Morgan's 2021 Technology, Media & Communications Virtual Conference. The conversation will begin at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 24, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

GigInternational1, Inc. Announces Closing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

GigInternational1, Inc. (GIWWU) (the "Company" or "GigInternational1"), the fifth SPAC issued by the GigCapital Global team since 2017, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of $200 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half (1/2) of one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Company Insights For The Investment Pools And Funds Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives

BizVibe has identified the growth of online fund platforms and fintech startups as a major trend for the investment pools and funds industry. Customer acceptance of online fund platforms is rising, driving their growth in the market. This will disrupt demand for traditional pools and funds, and drive managers of pools and funds to develop new strategies and explore new opportunities. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on investment pools and funds companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hess To Participate In UBS Global Energy Virtual Conference

Hess Corporation (HES) - Get Report announced today that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Energy Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A presentation will be posted and a replay of the audio webcast will...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Ulrich Medical USA® Announces Exceptional First Quarter Sales

ST. LOUIS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ulrich medical USA, Inc., a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing musculoskeletal implant technologies in the United States, reported that the first quarter of 2021 marked the strongest quarterly revenue in the company's history. Despite the challenges presented by COVID, monthly...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Regulus Therapeutics Announces Incremental Update Of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) Program

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced an incremental update from the first cohort of patients with ADPKD in its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of RGLS4326. The study is evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, and effects on pharmacodynamic biomarkers of multiple doses of RGLS4326 in patients with ADPKD.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. - CORE

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. ("CORE" or the "Company") (CORE ) relating to its proposed acquisition by Performance Food Group Co. Under the terms of the agreement, CORE shareholders will receive $23.875 in cash and 0.44 shares of PFG per share they own.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Quipt Home Medical Announces Corporate Update

CINCINNATI, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (" Quipt" or the " Company") (TSXV:QIPT; OTCQX:PTQQD), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to provide a corporate update. "We have had a very busy and exciting month...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Ault Global Holdings To Announce 2021 First Quarter Financial Results And Host Shareholder Webcast And Conference On May 24, 2021

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the " Company"), announced today that its Executive Chairman, Milton "Todd" Ault, III and its CEO, William Horne will host a conference call via webcast to discuss the financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (PDT). Joining Mr. Ault and Mr. Horne will be Kenneth Cragun, the Company's CFO.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Company Insights For The Freight Transportation Arrangement Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives

BizVibe has identified a rise in flight cargo services as a major trend for the freight transportation arrangement industry. Freight forwarders are looking to form more partnerships with various cargo airlines providers, as there is a growing demand for air freight due to the speed and services it provides. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on freight transportation arrangement companies around the world.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PotlatchDeltic Executives To Present At Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) announced today that Eric J. Cremers, president and chief executive officer, and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investors Conference, June 9, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm Eastern Time. In order to view the presentation live or on-demand, you must register for the conference on the REITweek website.
Menlo Park, CAPosted by
TheStreet

180 Life Sciences Corp. Receives Expected Notification From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Quarterly Report On Form 10-Q

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) ("180 Life Sciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced today that it received an expected letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Nasdaq notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Meten EdtechX Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. ("Meten Edtech X" or the "Company") (METX) , one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced that it intends to offer ordinary shares for sale to the public in an underwritten public offering ("Offering"). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs. The ordinary shares are trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "METX." The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SQI Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results And Announces Departure Of CEO And Appointment Of Interim CEO

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI" or the "Company")(TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a precision medicine company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative rapid diagnostic testing for healthcare professionals, patients and consumers worldwide, announced today that due to the unfortunate continued travel restrictions and inability to cross the US/Canadian border since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including the inability to predict when travel restrictions will end, Mr. Robert Chioini, Chief Executive Officer, is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Chioini's departure becomes effective at the close of business, however he will remain available to help the Company during its transition. SQI wishes Mr. Chioini well in his next endeavor. Mr .Chioini is also resigning as a director of the Company.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Annovis Bio Doubles on Progress With Alzheimer Drug Candidate

Annovis Bio (ANVS) - Get Report shares on Friday nearly tripled after the clinical stage drug platform company reported progress in a study involving a candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Shares of the Berwyn, Pa., company at last check were trading at $76.44, up from Thursday's close...
Medical & Biotechbizjournals

Biogen hires Ginkgo for gene therapy manufacturing, to the tune of $120M

Newly public Ginkgo Bioworks has struck a deal with Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) to manufacture viral vectors for gene therapy. Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will pay Ginkgo $5 million up front, with the potential for up to $115 million in milestone payments. Boston-based Ginkgo (NYSE: DNA) — which went public just last week through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company — will be responsible for creating a new method of manufacturing recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based vectors, harmless viruses that are used to deliver payloads in gene therapies.