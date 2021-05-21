newsbreak-logo
Understanding Apologies: How To Say 'Sorry' Effectively & How Many Apologies Fall Short

mainepublic.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date April 1, 2021); no calls will be taken. When is it a good idea to apologize and how to do it well? (Hint: if you use the word "misunderstanding," it's not a good apology.) We see all kinds of examples of less-than-stellar apologies on a regular basis, especially from politicians and corporate leaders who are in hot water. We'll discuss both high-profile and personal apologies. Joining us for the program are the two authors of the website "Sorrywatch,” which tracks public apologies good and bad.

