All Star Healthcare Solutions Recognized As A Top Workplace In South Florida

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions℠, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and permanent job opportunities, was honored Thursday, May 20, at the Sun Sentinel's 2021 Top Workplaces virtual awards event. The company is both thrilled and humbled to announce it ranked sixth in the midsize company category. All Star also received the Specialty Award for Training, a testament to its world-class training organization.

"This recognition comes down to our people's feedback and how they feel about being part of the All Star family," said Keith Shattuck, the company's CEO. "That's what makes it especially meaningful. We fully embrace our Core Values and care about making a positive impact on the providers, patients, and clients we serve - as well as our community and each other - through the delivery of 'Red Carpet' Service."

Shattuck added that All Star's place on the list this year and in 2020 is a true testament to employee engagement, teamwork, and the firm's caring, high-performance culture. "Whether we are in the office or working remotely, as we have been for the past 14 months due to COVID-19, we continue to grow and flourish. No matter where we do our jobs, we're stronger together and stronger than ever because our people make us a Top Workplace."

All Star, along with the other organizations recognized at the online event, was chosen based on the results of a confidential employee survey conducted by Energage, LLC.

Firms were divided into one of three categories: small company (fewer than 125 employees), midsize company (125 - 399 employees), and large company (400 employees or more). The anonymous survey uniquely measured several drivers of engaged cultures critical to an organization's success, including alignment, execution, and connection.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions℠All Star Healthcare Solutions℠ is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

