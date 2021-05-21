newsbreak-logo
Kelly® To Participate In Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference

TROY, Mich., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA) (Nasdaq: KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced it will participate in the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Peter Quigley, president and CEO, Olivier Thirot, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and James Polehna, senior vice president and corporate secretary, will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings. A copy of Kelly's first-quarter 2021 investor presentation will be available at kellyservices.com.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We're always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2020 was $4.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what's next for you.

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT: James Polehna (248) 244-4586 james.polehna@kellyservices.com

