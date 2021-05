After a year-long pandemic-induced wait, Six Flags America has debuted their newest attraction. Harley Quinn Spinsanity was announced in the fall of 2019 with an expected debut of late Spring 2020, but as the world got turned upside down, theme parks were forced to indefinitely delay new attractions with just a few exceptions. Even as Six Flags America reopened in a limited fashion last fall, it was obvious that work on the new attraction had been suspended with the unpredictability of the pandemic still prevalent through the end of 2020. However, over the past few months, activity on the ride had picked back up, culminating with today's media event where I represented Theme Park Insider and was able to get a chance to experience the new attraction ahead of this weekend’s public debut (the opinions presented below are my own).