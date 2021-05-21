Kenshō Psarou, The Island’s Finest, Welcomes Back Visitors
Southeast of Mykonos town, on the most iconic sandy beach, stands Kenshō Psarou, the ultra-luxury retreat and the cosmopolitan heartbeat of the Greek island. Kenshō Psarou attracts the rich and famous who come to 'flock and dock' their yachts and soak up the Grecian sunshine in style. Kenshō's world-class restaurant and chic lounge bar provide the perfect setting for an afternoon of lite bites, chilled beats, sexy vibes, shisha, and relaxation.www.hospitalitynet.org