Kenshō Psarou, The Island’s Finest, Welcomes Back Visitors

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSoutheast of Mykonos town, on the most iconic sandy beach, stands Kenshō Psarou, the ultra-luxury retreat and the cosmopolitan heartbeat of the Greek island. Kenshō Psarou attracts the rich and famous who come to 'flock and dock' their yachts and soak up the Grecian sunshine in style. Kenshō's world-class restaurant and chic lounge bar provide the perfect setting for an afternoon of lite bites, chilled beats, sexy vibes, shisha, and relaxation.

Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Moxy Hotels Opens In Bergen With Style

Today, affordable lifestyle brand Moxy Hotels opens on the waterfront of Bergen, Norway. The highly anticipated hotel is now ready to welcome fun hunting guests, both locals and visitors of the city. Moxy Hotels, Marriott International's experiential brand for young and young-at-heart, is now open in world heritage city and...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Hilton Opens The First All-Inclusive Tapestry Collection Resort

The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton resort, officially opened May 12 as the first Tapestry Collection all-inclusive. The adults-only resort is a four-story property with sixty modern guest rooms and suites, all designed in neutral tones with pops of color. Guests can also enjoy the resort’s rooftop pool and bar area, as well as the spa.
Lifestylewcti12.com

Changes for visitors at Bodie Island Lighthouse

BODIE ISLAND LIGHTHOUSE, Cape Hatteras National Seashore — If you’re planning a visit to the Bodie Island Lighthouse this summer, Cape Lookout National Seashore officials want to remind you of some changes. This season, climbing hours have been extended. You can start your climb at 9 a.m. or as late...
Travelveranda.com

The 23 Most Beautiful Islands in the World

There's nothing like an island getaway to achieve some much-needed R&R, quality time with a partner or family, and to fall in love with another part of the world—or return to a beloved locale. While far-off destinations like Bora Bora and Tasmania offer an exotic and unique escape, you don't have to go that far to enjoy one of the most breathtaking beaches around the globe. From Canada and the Caribbean to the Mediterranean and beyond, we're highlighting 23 of the world's mot beautiful islands—and their most luxurious accommodations—to inspire your next great vacation.
San Diego, CACoast News

Taste of Wine: Welcome back Vittorio’s to Taste of Wine

During the dark days of the pandemic, Victor Magalhaes, of Vittorio’s Restaurant in Carmel Valley, did whatever was necessary to keep his core customers happy. Generous price reduction events, pickup and delivery and nightly specials all helped while he waited for things to get better before planning his return to wine and food events.
Alaska StateAnchorage Press

The world's finest salmon season is now under way

Today officially inaugurates Alaska’s summer salmon season with the opening of the first Copper River salmon fishing period of the 2021 season. Beginning at 7 am, the Copper River fishing fleet, comprised of 540 small-boat, independent commercial fishing permit holders will have the opportunity to harvest highly-prized Copper River king and sockeye salmon during a short 12-hour window. Today’s catch will be delivered to Cordova’s shore-based seafood processors and flown fresh to companies and individuals across the country who have reserved exclusive rights to the season’s first fish.
Restaurantsbeverlypress.com

Wood & Vine’s welcome back menu

Wally Moran and the staff at Wood & Vine are truly touched and humbled by the outpouring of support locals and friends have shown since the restaurant reopened. They are welcoming guests back to the corner of Hollywood and Vine with a new three-course menu on Tuesday through Thursday. It changes weekly and is designed for sharing. This week’s menu includes a signature cocktail, fried ricotta with house tomato sauce and chives, rack of lamb with rapini and fingerling potatoes and a choice of dessert for $75 per couple. Tax and service charge not included. 6280 Hollywood Blvd., (323)334-3360.
Lifestyleweyburnreview.com

T.rex Discovery Centre to welcome back visitors

The T. rex Discovery Centre (TRDC), home of Scotty, the world's largest T.rex will open its doors and welcome visitors for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 22. Guests can visit the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex specimen at the CN T.rex Scotty Gallery, in addition to checking out the brand-new Paleo Lab and some of the other latest discoveries by Royal Saskatchewan Museum paleontologists.
West Haven, CTnorthwestgeorgianews.com

West Haven's famed Zuppardi's Apizza to welcome back indoor diners

May 20—WEST HAVEN — Lori and Cheryl Zuppardi hope the babies of West Haven soon won't have to be held up to their restaurant's window. The sisters, co-owners of the city's iconic Zuppardi's Apizza restaurant, announced their plans to reopen the restaurant's dining room June 22, for the first time since Gov. Ned Lamont ordered in-person dining closed in spring of last year.
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Taormina, Sicily, for Every Traveller

A picturesque Sicilian coastal town in the shadow of Mount Etna, Taormina is loved for its archaeological sites, Greek, Roman and Arab-influenced architecture and atmospheric family-run trattorias lining polished marble streets. Artists and writers of the 18th and 19th centuries journeyed here to seek inspiration and, with so much going on, it is easy to see why. Check out our guide to the best hotels in Taormina, all bookable with Culture Trip.
Lifestylevisitmanchester.com

Visit Manchester Insider’s Guide Part 7: Galleries and museums

This content is adapted from the Visit Manchester Insider’s Handbook. Packed with ideas and inspiration for things to do, see, eat, as well as places to stay, the 40-page handbook includes dedicated pages detailing what's new and coming soon as well as maps and spotlight pages on Greater Manchester's towns, boroughs and coolest neighbourhoods. It’s the perfect resource for planning your next visit.
Yogaluxurytravelmagazine.com

Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces Summer Wellness Weekend

Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve announces a summer Wellness Weekend to take place this June 17 to June 20. Building on the property’s innovative and holistic approach to wellbeing, the itinerary is carefully tailored for those seeking to restore balance of the mind, body and spirit. Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is...
MuseumsPosted by
Reuters

Paris museum gets ready to welcome visitors after COVID shutdown

PARIS (Reuters) - At the Musee d’Orsay in Paris on Monday, workers were hanging a priceless Renoir painting in preparation for the museum’s re-opening after six months with no visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The painting was one of many artefacts at the museum that were put in storage...
LifestyleJustLuxe.com

Celebrate French Polynesia Re-Opening at The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

After closing to international visitors back in February, French Polynesia officially re-opened its borders earlier this month and the award-winning St. Regis Bora Bora Resort is celebrating liberation from lockdown with two rather fabulous new offers. Created for pandemic-weary travelers looking to celebrate the ‘lost year’ of 2020 now being firmly behind us, a bucket-list stay at this award-winning hideaway and one of the world’s leading luxury resorts is just what’s needed to help rejuvenate mind, body and spirit.