This is a big weekend for planting. Maybe your new sprouts could use some music.

Scroll through Christopher Griffin's Instagram account, @Plantkween, and you'll be dazzled at the seemingly endless number of plants in the Brooklyn, New York apartment. "Right now, I have about 225 houseplants," Griffin says. Although some might think of caring for so many plants as a huge chore (or even a full-time job), Griffin makes it "magical" through music. "We associate plant care with a task, like 'Oh, I gotta water my plants again.' Throw that anxiety out the window, put on a cute playlist, and have some fun with it," they say. To inspire others to enjoy taking care of plants, Griffin teamed up with Spotify to launch Green Gurls Galore.