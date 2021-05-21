This is a big weekend for planting. Maybe your new sprouts could use some music.
The Canadian May long weekend is when it should be safe to get the gardens in without worrying about any killing frosts. Garden centres will be jammed for the next three days. If you’re a gardener, you want things to be big, beautiful, and healthy. That means the right soil, careful fertilizing, and just the right amount of water and sunlight. But there’s one other thing you can add to this list: music.www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com