Tune into Your Music with These CES-Awarded AirPods Alternatives

Some of Tribit's 2020 true-wireless earbuds were decent for the money, but none of them truly stood out from the pack. Its new FlyBuds C1, however, are top-notch as far as inexpensive true-wireless earbuds go. Not only do they sound very good for their modest price, with good clarity and strong, punchy bass, but for call quality they measure up well to AirPods, with good noise reduction -- the earbuds have two microphones each -- and a sidetone feature that allows you to hear your voice in the 'buds when making a call.