Tune into Your Music with These CES-Awarded AirPods Alternatives
Getting into the zone isn't always easy. For many entrepreneurs, the easiest way to block out the distractions and focus on the task at hand is to pop on a pair of headphones and listen to their favorite music. There's no reason you have to light your wallet on fire to get a pair of awesome, distraction-blocking headphones that help you do just that. The 2021 CES Innovations Award Honoree ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones are on sale for 14 percent off.www.mysanantonio.com