——— Melissa Schreifels: How many fans are being allowed at games right now and do you know when that will increase?. For the first game of the year last Friday, the Lynx were capped at 3,000 fans in Target Center, similar to what has been the case at Timberwolves games since fans were allowed back into the arena. Against the Phoenix Mercury, fans were spread out in two- and four-person pods both in the upper and lower levels of Target Center, with the announced attendance of the game at 2,021.