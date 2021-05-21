newsbreak-logo
Daviess County, IN

Kinder Camp will help prepare students for success

By Lindsay Owens Times Herald
Washington Times-Herald
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been well over a year in the making but Kinder Camp, funded through a partnership with the United Way of Daviess County, will take place in July to help prepare incoming kindergartners at Washington Community Schools. During Thursday’s school board meeting, the Kinder Camp Committee of teachers Tara Weisheit,...

