This 28-Year-Old Amusement Park Manager Makes Her Gen Z Employees Give Up Their Phones Before They Start Working

New Employee-Focused Customizable Work Model Adapts to Meet the Evolving Landscape of Game Development. Tripwire Interactive, developers of the Killing Floor, Red Orchestra, Rising Storm and Maneater franchises, and Tripwire Presents, the publishing division that focuses on releasing great games from other independent studios, including Chivalry 2, Espire 1: VR Operative, and Road Redemption, today announced the implementation of their innovative and exciting NextGen Work Model, a new hybrid work plan that will allow all members of the studio full flexibility in designating the balance between in-office and remote work. Starting immediately, the Next Gen Work Model will allow Tripwire employees to create their own individual plan with the option to work hybrid in-office and remote in any variation of their choosing, fully remote, or fully in-office. By offering fully customizable hybrid, in-office, and remote work opportunities, employees at Tripwire can choose to create a work plan of their own that best suits their personal and professional needs.