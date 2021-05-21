newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This 28-Year-Old Amusement Park Manager Makes Her Gen Z Employees Give Up Their Phones Before They Start Working

By Britta Lokting
MySanAntonio
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis special content series is made possible by The HISTORY Channel®. Watch the incredible stories behind iconic brands, entrepreneurs, and rivalries that drove groundbreaking innovation. Don’t miss the Memorial Day premieres of the documentary series, The Food That Built America at 8/7c followed by The Titans That Built America at 9/8c.

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Amusement Rides#Brand Manager#City Manager#Business Manager#Community Manager#Thanks For The Ride#Trimper Rides#Herschel Spellman#Trimper Richardson#Phones#Ride Operators#Employees#Attractions#Operations Manager#Company#Iconic Brands#Hospitality#Entrepreneurs#Memorial Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
Related
Career Development & AdviceBakersfield Californian

Gen Z: Managing the Newest Generation in the Workforce

People who study generations say that what happens to us during our formative years — roughly when we’re in high school — has a profound impact on our values, expectations and world view. I was in high school in the late '70s and early '80s, and that’s probably why I think the best bands ever are Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and Queen.
New York City, NYCMSWire

Are Your Least Engaged Employees Working at Home? WeWork CEO Says So

Another day, another high-profile CEO railing on remote work. "It's also pretty obvious that those who are overly engaged with the company want to go to the office two-thirds of the time at least. Those who are least engaged are very comfortable working from home," said Sandeep Mathrani, CEO of WeWork, the New York City-based company whose business it is to get people out of their homes and working at co-working spaces, at The Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything Festival on May 13.
Career Development & Advicecsq.com

How Remote Employees Can Work Their Way Up

I’ve been working in offices my entire career, but along with the rest of the world, that changed in 2020. For the first time in my life, I was separated from my co-founders, my colleagues, and my team. This presented many unique challenges, especially in early quarantine, like fundraising from afar, improving employee engagement, keeping teams motivated, and maintaining productivity.
EconomyAxios

eCommerce Associate Account Manager (Omni-Channel Retailers)

The eCommerce Associate Account Manager is responsible for supporting the company’s eCommerce strategy and sales goals with Omni-Channel accounts including but not limited to Target & Walmart. In this position, 50% of the focus will be on managing assigned Walmart & Target 3P account responsibility and 50% focused on internal support and assigned tasks.
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

Tripwire Interactive Installs ‘Next Gen Work Model’ Giving Studio Employees More Flexibility

New Employee-Focused Customizable Work Model Adapts to Meet the Evolving Landscape of Game Development. Tripwire Interactive, developers of the Killing Floor, Red Orchestra, Rising Storm and Maneater franchises, and Tripwire Presents, the publishing division that focuses on releasing great games from other independent studios, including Chivalry 2, Espire 1: VR Operative, and Road Redemption, today announced the implementation of their innovative and exciting NextGen Work Model, a new hybrid work plan that will allow all members of the studio full flexibility in designating the balance between in-office and remote work. Starting immediately, the Next Gen Work Model will allow Tripwire employees to create their own individual plan with the option to work hybrid in-office and remote in any variation of their choosing, fully remote, or fully in-office. By offering fully customizable hybrid, in-office, and remote work opportunities, employees at Tripwire can choose to create a work plan of their own that best suits their personal and professional needs.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Forbes

TikTok Is Starting A Job Site Targeted To Gen-Z Zoomers

Looking for a job is mostly mundane and monotonous. You mind numbingly scroll through job postings on LinkedIn, Indeed and Ziprecruiter for hours. This experience may soon change and become fun. TikTok, is known for their fast-past dance videos and quirky, funny clips. The social media company is planning a...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Gen Z-Targeted Grooming Products

The Lynx personal care products range has been repositioned by the brand to help make it more applicable to Generation Z consumers. The brand announced the rebranding alongside three new sport products called Recharge, which includes an antiperspirant, deodorant body spray and a three-in-one body, face and hair wash. The brand repositioning will be supported by an expansive media campaign that will cover TV, video on demand, out of the house and social.
Public Healthfox26houston.com

Target no longer requiring masks for vaccinated customers, employees

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Target will no longer require masks for vaccinated customers or employees. The Minneapolis-based retailer is making the change in light of last week’s updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Target is still strongly encouraging guests and team members who have not been...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Stop Selling to Gen Z

The minute you start trying too hard, that’s when Gen Z is like, Bye.”. That’s the advice of Dahye Jung, a strategy analyst at Sid Lee, the global creative agency that works with businesses like Dos Equis and The North Face. Every day, at least one of Jung’s clients wants to know, “How do we reach Gen Z?”
Businessprdaily.com

Bank of America shares minimum wage benchmarks, privacy drives brand trust, and Amazon expands worker safety initiative

Brands and organizations have gone to great lengths to promote vaccine awareness and encourage vaccinations among stakeholders. From the mayor of New York City eating a cheeseburger on-air to the mayor of Ohio offering a million-dollar lottery prize, not to mention Krispy Kreme offering free donuts and Uber and Lyft offering free rides, the creativity of vaccine campaigns seemingly knows no bounds.
Businessprovokemedia.com

Clif Bar Hires Roma McCaig As Head Of Impact And Communications

EMERYVILLE, CA — Roma McCaig is joining Clif Bar & Company as head of impact and communications. In the newly created role, McCaig will oversee Clif Bar’s sustainability and corporate, brand and employee communications. McCaig’s move to the energy bar and drink company comes after more than four years with...
Orlando, FLi4biz.com

Uproar PR Boosts Benefits Program with Annual All-Inclusive Wellness Vacation and Tuition Reimbursement for Staff

Global PR firm reworked its benefits package with added perks and relaxation measures as part of the new workforce in a post-pandemic world. ORLANDO, Fla and CHICAGO, May 19, 2021— Uproar PR today announces it is taking all of its employees on a work-free, all-inclusive wellness vacation at a luxurious and spacious 5-star resort to unwind after a tough year. The vacation is part of a comprehensive overhaul of the agency’s pre-pandemic benefits program. After a year of work from home and a completely changed workforce landscape, the company sat down and rebuilt their benefits package from the ground up as they head into a period of rapid growth. Other new benefits include, tuition assistance, fully remote work options and a recently announced comprehensive career development initiative led by Vice President of Internal Communications Courtney Calderon, whose focus is employee development and wellness.