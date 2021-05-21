newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ongoing History Daily: Rivers Cuomo’s leg

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWeezer frontman Rivers Cuomo was born with his left leg 44 millimeters leg shorter than the other, something he had to deal with for the first chunk of his life. But once he made some money with the band’s first album, he got that fixed. In March 1995, doctors broke...

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rivers Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctors#Physiotherapy#Painkillers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPaste Magazine

Van Weezer Only Partially Delivers on False Promises

Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo referred to his 1996 album Pinkerton as “a sick album, sick in a diseased sort of way” in a 2001 interview with Rolling Stone, and understandably so. The songs were deeply personal, ranging from Cuomo’s sexual fantasies to imposter syndrome as a Harvard student. It was ugly, rife with detail, and soon became a beloved album heralded for its authenticity. Despite this, Weezer has learned from the trauma that comes with baring that much of oneself into an album, and their subsequent releases have been a hit or miss.
MusicPosted by
Fatherly

With ‘Van Weezer,’ Weezer Finally Figured Out Their Endgame: Dad Rock

When I first heard that the new Weezer album was going to be called Van Weezer and that it was gonna be some kind of vague tribute to ’80s rock, a wave of fear washed over me. I worried that the album was destined to sound exactly like that super-annoying-yet-catchy 2003 song “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” from the Darkness, a band that couldn’t possibly be anyone’s favorite band. Weezer, on the other hand, is many people’s favorite band and arguably they don’t need to do a gimmicky faux-’80s rock shred-heavy album. Sure, they might cover Toto’s “Africa” to appease fans who wouldn’t stop hounding them about it, but Weezer has their own Weezery-identity, right?
MusicDaily Californian

‘Van Weezer’ is Weezer’s soft take on hard rock

Weezer has always paved its own path in its music, pitting ever-conflicting elements of nostalgia, woefulness and veiled cockiness against one another to create one of the most timeless and enjoyable (and sometimes questionable) discographies in the industry. The band fares no differently on its 15th studio album, Van Weezer, putting its own undeniable spin on the heavy sounds that rocked the ‘80s and frontman Rivers Cuomo’s own growing years.
MusicShowbiz411

Chrissie Hynde Releasing Her Album of Bob Dylan Covers for His 80th Birthday, Documentary

Chrissie Hynde is releasing her album of Bob Dylan covers in honor of his 80th birthday, and for a Dylan doc. “Standing in the Doorway” is coming on May 21st. I previously had put up some of the songs here last year when Chrissie was posting them on You Tube. She also released a Pretenders album last year on BMG which bombed saleswise. BMG is releasing this one, too. Good luck. (Smartly it looks like she hired a good publicist this time, Ken Weinstein at Big Hassle.)
MusicPopMatters

Don’t Let Go: Weezer’s ‘Green Album’ at 20 Years Old

Weezer were one of the 1990s alternative rock scene’s biggest successes. Unlike many of their slightly older genre contemporaries, Weezer didn’t spend years slogging it out in the underground only to finally get a break when the mainstream moved in their direction. Instead, the band formed in 1992, signed a major label deal with Geffen Records in 1993 and released their debut (Blue) album in the spring of 1994. It was a huge success, spawning three hit singles—”Undone – The Sweater Song”, “Buddy Holly”, and “Say It Ain’t So”—and eventually selling over four million copies in North America. The follow-up, Pinkerton, was essentially a commercial flop, leading to an extended hiatus for the band.
Beauty & Fashionnuevoculture.com

Cult model and Buffalo boy Nick Kamen has died

Cult model and singer Nick Kamen has passed away aged 59. The news was broken on social media by Boy George, who posted a photograph of himself and Kamen alongside the caption: “RIP to the most beautiful and sweetest man”. The cause of his death is not yet known. As...
MusicBillboard

Coldplay Beam Into Space for Otherworldly Premiere of New Song 'Higher Power'

Coldplay went out of this world -- literally -- for the premiere of their new single "Higher Power." The British rock band beamed the first performance of "Higher Power," replete with dancing alien holograms, to French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet on Thursday (May 6) before the song arrived on terrestrial platforms via Parlophone/Atlantic. Pesquet is currently serving as mission commander aboard the International Space Station, where he listened to the track for the first time.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Weezer’s Van Weezer Is All Big Riffs with Little Payoff: Review

The Lowdown: We’ve spent the first months of 2021 wrestling with some truly difficult questions. How will the pandemic end? Can America recover from its increasingly violent political polarization? Is Weezer actually good again? While the answers to those first two are still forthcoming, the last one seemed more straightforward — upon its surprise arrival in January, the band’s 14th studio album, OK Human, delivered some of Weezer’s most lyrically confessional and musically adventurous songs in recent memory. That record largely succeeded thanks to its grounded relatability, two words which seem unlikely to describe the followup to OK Human.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Weezer, “Van Weezer”

When Jawbreaker vocalist Blake Schwarzenbach sang “Expect the best, accept the worst” on “Chemistry” back in 1995, it wasn’t in reference to Weezer. Yet those words—released the year between Weezer’s iconic 1994 self-titled debut and their equally iconic 1996 follow-up Pinkerton—would certainly become both prophetic and appropriate for Rivers Cuomo’s outfit as the years went on and the law of diminishing returns played itself out across the band’s discography.
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: Coldplay Share New Single “Higher Power”

Coldplay is back with their first song in two years. The new track, titled “Higher Power,” arrived with a brand new music video/”extraterrestrial transmission.”. “‘Higher Power’ is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020,” the band shared in a statement. “It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe.”
MusicNME

Noel Gallagher says the “biggest benefit” of lockdown was writing new music

Noel Gallagher has discussed his time in lockdown, saying that the “biggest benefit” of the period was all the new music he wrote. Last week, Gallagher announced details of a Greatest Hits album from his High Flying Birds, with ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ celebrating a decade of the band and being revealed alongside a brand new song called ‘We’re On Our Way Now’.
MusicBBC

Bob Marley: 40th anniversary of the music pioneer's death

It is 40 years since legendary reggae singer Bob Marley died of cancer in Miami, aged 36, on 11 May 1981. The musician is one of the most celebrated and recognised artists in music history, with hits including No Woman No Cry, One Love, and Redemption Song. His hit Buffalo...
Celebritiesloopslu.com

Judy Mowatt remembers Bob Marley 40 years after reggae legend's death

May 11, 1981 is a day forever etched into the consciousness of former I-Threes member Judy Mowatt. Forty years after reggae legend Bob Marley lost his battle to cancer at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital in Miami (later University of Miami Hospital) at the age of 36, Mowatt recalls receiving the sad news via a telephone call as she sat on her veranda that Monday morning.
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Pete Townshend Stayed Hard At Work During Most Of His Lockdown

Although marooned at home like the rest of us and left unable to tour with the Who, Pete Townshend found the pandemic a perfect excuse to keep creating within the safe womb of his studio. Townshend spoke to Guitar magazine, and explained, “Y'know, I'm not unbreakable. I've had some bad days and I've had some weird times. But I've gotten to spend so much time either in my studios or, what I feel is a key part of my creative process, creating studio rigs and set-ups — my Brian Eno side, if you like — and then composing too. For me, I was very, very happy for the first six months of the lockdown.”
Musicmetalcastle.net

Ozzy Osbourne Drummer Reveals How He Felt When He Joined Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne‘s solo band’s drummer, Tommy Clufetos, recalled his joining Black Sabbath on their farewell tour over the band’s original drummer Bill Ward and revealed how he felt when he joined the fold as a touring member. When Rocking With Jam Man asked him that if he opens up how...
MusicNME

Shaun Ryder opens up about new album and upcoming collaborations

Shaun Ryder has shared more details about his upcoming collaborations and new album, ‘Visits From Future Technology’, which was announced yesterday (May 11). In a new interview Ryder clarified comments about his rumoured upcoming collaborations including one with Noel Gallagher which his Happy Monday’s bandmate Bez recently suggested was for Ryder’s upcoming album.