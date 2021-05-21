Ongoing History Daily: Rivers Cuomo’s leg

Weezer were one of the 1990s alternative rock scene’s biggest successes. Unlike many of their slightly older genre contemporaries, Weezer didn’t spend years slogging it out in the underground only to finally get a break when the mainstream moved in their direction. Instead, the band formed in 1992, signed a major label deal with Geffen Records in 1993 and released their debut (Blue) album in the spring of 1994. It was a huge success, spawning three hit singles—”Undone – The Sweater Song”, “Buddy Holly”, and “Say It Ain’t So”—and eventually selling over four million copies in North America. The follow-up, Pinkerton, was essentially a commercial flop, leading to an extended hiatus for the band.