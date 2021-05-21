Ongoing History Daily: Rivers Cuomo’s leg

When I first heard that the new Weezer album was going to be called Van Weezer and that it was gonna be some kind of vague tribute to ’80s rock, a wave of fear washed over me. I worried that the album was destined to sound exactly like that super-annoying-yet-catchy 2003 song “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” from the Darkness, a band that couldn’t possibly be anyone’s favorite band. Weezer, on the other hand, is many people’s favorite band and arguably they don’t need to do a gimmicky faux-’80s rock shred-heavy album. Sure, they might cover Toto’s “Africa” to appease fans who wouldn’t stop hounding them about it, but Weezer has their own Weezery-identity, right?