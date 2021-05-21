newsbreak-logo
My Bloody Valentine’s ‘You Made Me Realise’ & other EPs finally streaming in North America

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen My Bloody Valentine first announced that they signed to Domino for vinyl reissues and to bring their catalog to streaming services, the ep’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks compilation wasn't available to stream in North America. The vinyl reissues are officially in stores today, and along with the release, MBV have finally put up the classic You Made Me Realise, Feed Me With Your Kiss, Glider, and Tremolo EPs on streaming services! The EPs are all available to stream separately, and a shorter version of the comp with just the "rare tracks" portion is streaming as well. Listen below.

www.brooklynvegan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Shields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#You Made Me Realise#Streaming Music#Classic Music#New Music#Happy Birthday#Heavy Music#Mbv#Vinyl Reissues#Shoegaze#Domino#Stores Today#Rare
