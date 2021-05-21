My Bloody Valentine’s ‘You Made Me Realise’ & other EPs finally streaming in North America

For the first eight years of his recording career, you knew where you were with Burial, and it felt like a predictably desolate place to be. This—as the actually pretty accurate cliché went—was music for London night buses and soggy spliffs, music that buried its emotion under layers of needle hiss, with song titles like “U Hurt Me” and “Broken Home” as evidence of the sensitive soul hidden in the gloom. This perception shifted with 2013’s stunning Rival Dealer EP, which was shot through with dialogue about love and the power of self-acceptance. Stepping out from behind the curtain, Burial shared a message with the BBC’s Mary Anne Hobbs in which he called the EP’s songs “anti-bullying tunes that could maybe help someone to believe in themselves,” a shockingly unambiguous message from a producer who had always come swathed in mystery.