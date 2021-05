Fans of Lizzo have sent messages of support after the singer-songwriter shared an emotional video in which she broke down in tears.In the clip, posted on the social media site TikTok, Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) is seen opening up about feeling “like a burden on everyone”.“You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part?” she said in the clip.“It’s like yo, I’m already sad. You gotta add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about...