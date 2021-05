Thousands of people booked to travel to Portugal later this month are waiting to hear if they will be allowed to travel. With only three days remaining before the first holiday flights are due to leave the UK for the Algarve coast, there is no certainty about whether holidaymakers will be allowed in.What is the background.From 17 May, international leisure travel from the UK will be allowed to resume after 19 weeks. But the vast majority of destinations abroad come with significant strings attached – including the need to quarantine on return to the UK.The government has created a “green...