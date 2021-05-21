AMD’s CEO gives us hope that GPU and CPU shortages will soon improve

Https://github.com/xzr467706992/KonaBess/releases/tag/v0.14 is the app that allows us to play with frequency clocks, regulators, etc. I wrote a post in another thread - How to Guide Redmi K40 Pro ROOT Tools. This is just the instructions so you can get right to it. Make sure you have the fastboot ROM installed (the way Xiaomi.eu is packaged or the MIUI source you used on your phone), or you can export in the KonaBess app to the root SD card and transfer back to your PC. I highly recommend using the most updated FastBoot and ADB tools found here, the guy is religious so go pray to your deity of choosing, or to the earth, wind, fire, whatever the heck you believe in I don't care. https://forum.xda-developers.com/t/...sb-driver-installer-tool-for-windows.3999445/ thanks bro for that tool.