AMD’s CEO gives us hope that GPU and CPU shortages will soon improve

By Darren Allan
TechRadar
TechRadar
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

CEO Lisa Su has again predicted that the supply of AMD’s chips will improve as 2021 rumbles onward, and that the current chip shortage – which is making its effects felt across the entire tech industry, and not just with AMD’s GPUs and processors – is just a ‘megacycle’. Meaning...

