Based on the rise of the ETH/BTC pair, Pal said that Ethereum shows strength over Bitcoin and it could lead the way to move the crypto market out of correction. The crypto markets have entered severe volatility fueled by Elon Musk and China news ahead this week. After Wednesday’s massive crash, the crypto market regained the lost ground. However, Bitcoin (BTC) and most other altcoins are still down by a big margin on weekly charts. But former Goldman Sachs investor Raoul Pal is betting big on Ethereum (ETH). The Vision Group CEO believes that Ethereum holds the potential to get the crypto market out of this correction phase. Pal’s comments, however, came earlier this week during the Monday crash following Elon Musk’s tweets. Pal suggested the technical chart of Bitcoin hints at a consolidation phase.