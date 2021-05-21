newsbreak-logo
DTN Livestock Open: USDA Makes Huge Beef Export Reporting Error

By Robin Schmahl, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLive cattle will be dealing with a large reporting error Thursday on the weekly Export Sales report that could send futures lower. However, the Cattle on Feed report will be released Friday, but the difficulties of comparison to the previous year may not influence the market much. Hogs futures are expected to follow through on the strength of Thursday.

agfax.com
