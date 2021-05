With his team on a two-game skid, having lost three of its last four games, Vancouver Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos did something out of character: he made a guarantee. The Caps came into the 2021 Major League Soccer season knowing they’d need to record points early on if they wanted to keep pace in a tough Western Conference, while waiting for new players to integrate or that new Designated Player to be signed. (Or found, for that matter.)