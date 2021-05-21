Square renaming petitioner: Remove Calhoun's name and honor enslaved, others buried on site
The following is an excerpt from a recent "The Commute” podcast discussion featuring Patt Gunn, co-founder of the Center for Jubilee, Reconciliation and Healing, the group that recently petitioned to rename Calhoun Square. Comments have been condensed in the interest of space. The full interview is available at SavannahNow.com/podcasts or through mobile device podcast apps by searching “The Commute with @SavannahOpinion.”www.savannahnow.com