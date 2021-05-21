newsbreak-logo
Religion

Pastor's Column: Achieving or Receiving?

 20 hours ago

“I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you, and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing.” -Genesis 12:2. Notice how there are no conditions on these promises. There’s no ‘if you do this, then I will do that’. No, it’s all on God. God gives the land, God makes the great nation, God gives the great name, God does the blessing. Abram must simply believe and receive those promises through faith. And Abram was not chosen to be blessed because of anything special that he had done. All we know of Abram so far in the text is who he was descended from, where he was living, and that his wife was barren. It speaks nothing noteworthy of his deeds.

