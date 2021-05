Ransomware is nothing new and it targets individuals and big companies alike. Unlike with smaller infections, however, we often don’t hear how those end, especially with large companies that get billed millions in dollars to free their files. Just like with any kind of ransom, authorities discourage paying those to discourage further behavior. It turns out that one of the US’ largest insurance companies may have not heeded that warning and may have paid a hefty sum to get out of a ransomware situation.