The awesome Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal photo is the 2021 version of Wade to LeBron

By Charles Curtis
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s address this up front: in no way am I comparing Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal to Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. However! In an awesome moment from the Washington Wizards’ 142-115 blowout play-in win over the Indiana Pacers to clinch the No. 8 seed in the East, cameras captured Westbrook celebrating after setting up Beal for a dunk and the foul.

