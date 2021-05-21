The awesome Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal photo is the 2021 version of Wade to LeBron

For years, Russell Westbrook has felt like an elaborate experiment intended to produce the most irritating possible basketball discourse, as if every triple-double were a litmus test for the purity of your values as a viewer. He’s a culture war unto himself: Do you care about Winning Basketball and see right through arbitrary statistical feats? Or do you love Westbrook as an aesthetic Experience and prize a player intent on punching holes in the backboard at any cost? Like a reasonable person, I have seen my feelings vary according to his circumstances and performance. I have relished him at some times (early OKC, the healthy parts of his Houston stay) and rejected him at others (late OKC, early Wizards). Through it all, it’s that defining Westbrook quality that cuts both ways: the unshakable commitment to his brand of fast-twitch, ball-dominant, drive-and-kick basketball, with no hesitation or concession or adaptation (or defense). This is one of the best sights basketball has to offer when it’s working, and one of the worst when it’s not. It’s either life-affirming self-belief or mule-stubborn self-sabotage, depending.