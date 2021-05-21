Google just broke the internet for some Chrome users in Windows 10 – but there’s a fix

It’s been a big while since Google added a built-in screenshot editor to Android with Markup. While other Android OEMs have had screenshot editors for several years, stock Android barely allowed you to take a screenshot and that’s pretty much it. An actual screenshot editor came to Android with Android Pie. Since then, a tool like this also made its way to Google Photos, and even Google Chrome entered the action by adding a built-in screenshotting, editing, and sharing tool. This is, of course, a feature that was added to standard Chromium, meaning that other Chromium-based browsers can get it as well. Now, Microsoft Edge is getting a built-in screenshot tool as well.