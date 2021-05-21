newsbreak-logo
Google just broke the internet for some Chrome users in Windows 10 – but there’s a fix

By Matt Hanson
TechRadar
 22 hours ago
Google has just released an update for its Chrome browser, but it seems a bug is causing it to crash repeatedly for some users in Windows 10. According to Windows Latest, users who installed Chrome 90 in Windows 10 are now experiencing random crashes. Some users are sensing a pattern, with Chrome crashing while loading extensions, but it’s too early to say for definite if that’s causing the issue.

