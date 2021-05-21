newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hall County, GA

Meet Hall County’s Teacher of the Year who helps students tap into their creativity

By Kelsey Podo
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOJ6G_0a6nF0Pb00
Heather Riley of Mount Vernon Exploratory School, Hall County's Teacher of the Year, interacts with students during an outdoor lesson on May 20, 2021. Photo courtesy Monya Lathem

Heather Riley said she ran from teaching for as long as she could.

Growing up, she remembers seeing her mother, who was a teacher, working late into most afternoons. Viewing only this side of the job, Riley said she didn’t want to pursue the same route as her mom. But, destiny had other plans.

“I was at UGA (University of Georgia), and I was going to be an accountant,” she said. “My roommate was in the education department, and I found myself spending more time with her, working on her projects and her homework. I just knew this is what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Riley, who lives in the Lula area, has now been teaching for 19 years, 18 of which were spent in Hall County Schools. On April 16, she was officially named the district’s Teacher of the Year.

Superintendent Will Schofield and Kevin Bales, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, recently visited Mount Vernon Exploratory School to share the news with her.

“I was in shock,” Riley said. “It was the first time I was glad I had my mask on.”

Riley served as a teacher at Martin Technology Academy of Math and Science for 14 years before joining Mount Vernon’s team. For the first two years at the North Hall school, she led STEM labs in the learning commons, introducing kids to robotics, building butterfly habitats and other forms of enrichment. She now teaches SEARCH classes for mostly first through fifth grade, which entails creativity development, problem solving, conducting research and project-based learning.

Riley explained that this program — which stands for Seeking Excellence And Reaching Challenging Heights — gives kids the opportunity to develop their gifts and explore topics they’re interested in. She said one of her favorite lesson plans involves “Pastabilities,” where students dive into the history of pasta and even learn how to make their own.

If someone were to peer inside Riley’s classroom, they’d see an environment where hands-on activities and independence are embraced. When possible, she makes a point to teach portions of her lessons outside.

“They’re little people, and their bodies need to move all the time,” she said. “That’s what they’re made for, that curiosity, that movement and that discovery. I try to tap into that as much as possible.”

Although this past school year has proved challenging with the pandemic, Riley said she has stayed positive and persevered with her students.

“This year was not as much hands-on and a whole lot of cleaning in-between,” she said. “But, the kids are so resilient, and they’ve worked through it.”

Throughout her nearly two decades teaching, Riley said those “Aha!” moments from her students and “thank yous” make all her efforts worthwhile.

“This whole experience has been amazing,” she said. “Kids that I taught 15 years ago will email me. They don’t remember what I taught them, but they remember what we did and how exciting it was. And, how much I believed in them.”

Riley said she cherishes the time spent at both Martin and Mount Vernon, as well as the “amazing educators” she’s worked with from one end of the county to the other.

“You hear that Hall County is wonderful, the most caring place on Earth,” she said. “When you’ve been to a few different places, and you’ve seen and worked with different people, you can really see that.”

The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
3K+
Followers
212
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Hall County, GA
Government
City
Lula, GA
City
Mount Vernon, GA
Hall County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Schofield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#Robotics#Teacher Development#School Education#University Education#Assistant Superintendent#Uga#Hall County Schools#Meet Hall County#Creativity Development#Students Dive#Teaching#Search Classes#Kids#Homework#Enrichment#Stem Labs#Curiosity#Challenging Heights#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Georgia
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Hall County, GAPosted by
The Times

Hall County’s 2021 STAR student and teacher share a passion for mathematics and thirst for knowledge

Melodee Lackey of Flowery Branch High School knows that mathematics isn’t typically a favorite subject among most students, but she strives to change that mentality. “I just knew that teaching was what I wanted to do (at an early age),” Lackey said. “I always excelled in my high school math classes, and I wanted to hopefully change other students’ minds to teach them to enjoy math.”
Hall County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Hall County schools change mask rules for younger students

The Hall County School District has changed its mask protocol. Masks/face coverings for students K-5 will be optional when in the instructional classroom. Masks will still be required for these students during transitions and in common areas. There will be no change to the indoor mask practice for students in...
Gainesville, GAPosted by
The Times

How will schools respond as COVID-19 vaccinations become available to kids? Hall, Gainesville superintendents speak on the issue

Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield said he feels the school district is “a long way from any type of required COVID vaccinations” for its students. “I would say that in my lifetime, one of the things that I have been most disappointed with is the fact that our nation has chosen to politicize a pandemic over the last 18 months,” Schofield said Wednesday, May 12. “(With) that being said, we have opinions all over the board about everything from masks to social distancing to vaccinations, and it is my firm belief that our job is to support the parents and families in this community.”
Georgia Stateaccesswdun.com

Mental Health resources growing in North Georgia, Hall County

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and North Georgia has the resources to support mental wellness in more ways than one. One such resource is Avita Community Partners, which is in the process of completing a behavioral health center on Old Cornelia Highway in Gainesville. "We have right now what's...
Hall County, GAgeorgiahealthnews.com

How will schools respond as vaccine becomes available for kids?

Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield said he feels the school district is “a long way from any type of required COVID vaccinations” for its students. “I would say that in my lifetime, one of the things that I have been most disappointed with is the fact that our nation has chosen to politicize a pandemic over the last 18 months,” Schofield said Wednesday, May 12. “(With) that being said, we have opinions all over the board about everything from masks to social distancing to vaccinations, and it is my firm belief that our job is to support the parents and families in this community.”
Hall County, GAaccesswdun.com

Priority subs for Hall County School District will receive bonuses

The Hall County School District will use federal CARES funding to give bonuses to so-called priority substitute teachers who have been filling the gap in schools across the district this past year. The district began using what they called priority subs last fall, placing people with prior school experience in...
Hall County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Hall County, elections board settle dispute over who will supervise director Lori Wurtz

May 13—The dispute between Hall County administrators and the elections board over the supervision of the elections director has ended. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
Hall County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Why Staci Vinton, Jaycees Young Woman of the Year, puts her all into caring for local children

May 12—Staci Vinton, a lifelong Gainesville-Hall County resident, didn't just pursue her passion for helping kids, she harnessed it and started a child care facility. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
Hall County, GAPosted by
The Times

Hall County Schools make mask adjustment again

Hall County Schools have made another adjustment to the mask rules, including that face coverings for K-5 students will be optional when in the classroom. The school district’s spokesman, Stan Lewis, said the changes would take effect Tuesday, May 11, and be the final changes for the school year. While...