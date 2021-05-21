newsbreak-logo
Page, AZ

NPS: Fatality at the Chains Area

By Mike Reilley
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePAGE, AZ: On May 14, 2021, at approximately 12:28 p.m., the Glen Canyon Communications Center was notified by the Page Police Department of an unconscious male in the water at the Chains Day Use Area, located near Page, AZ within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Witnesses stated the male recreationally jumped off a cliff into the water, approximately 75 feet below. The deceased has been identified as Apaulo Talashoma, an 18-year-old male. It was reported his residences were transient in nature and included Mesa, Tuba City and Page, Arizona.

