NPS: Fatality at the Chains Area

“At Your Own Risk” Launch and Retrieval May 15 and 16. PAGE, Az – Lake Powell boaters are advised that the Stateline Launch Ramp will close on Monday, May 17 to motorized vessels. The closure will remain in effect until further notice and is due to revised projections from the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) and lake levels lowering faster than previously predicted. On May 12, the Stateline Launch Ramp had approximately 3 feet of water depth ending at approximately 3558 elevation. Alternative launching facilities for motorized vessels are located at the Wahweap Marina, located approximately one and one-half miles south of the Stateline Launch Ramp area.