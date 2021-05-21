Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 5.21.21
Ella Joyce has a horse show today, so we’re getting out on the road. Here are a handful of items on my radar:. — Manny Diaz boasts historic school choice expansion: Speaking on the redefinED podcast with SUFS President Doug Tuthill, Diaz discusses how the landmark school choice bill passed this Legislative Session will normalize choice in public and private schools and touts the inclusion of education spending accounts as the next logical step in school choice expansion. But perhaps the most compelling talking point: Diaz contemplates how to remove partisanship from the school choice debate, which has typically pit opposed Dems against gung-ho Republicans.southfloridareporter.com