Page Police, Others, Looking for Transient Solutions

The City of Page, Substance Abuse Task Force, along with community and regional partners, have been working diligently to identify solutions and resources to provide assistance to individuals that are displaced and /or suffering from substance abuse and addiction. The City of Page is currently seeking millions of dollars in funding to construct additional treatment and shelter facilities and to implement a substance abuse treatment program that would be administered through the Page Magistrate Court. Sadly, highlighting the need for these continued efforts, three deaths have occurred in John C. Page Memorial Park over the last 10 months.