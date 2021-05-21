newsbreak-logo
Face Masks Are Effective in Lowering the Reproductive Number of COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleFace masks are one of the simplest, easiest to use, and most effective measures to prevent airborne infectious respiratory diseases. Nevertheless, their effectiveness against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has been discussed and questioned many times. Some previous studies have shown that masks are ineffective under certain conditions. Others found it to be very effective. A coherent justification and clarification of the apparent contradictions have so far been missing.

China discussed weaponising coronaviruses before pandemic

Beijing [China], May 9 (ANI): A document written by Chinese scientists and health officials before the pandemic in 2015 states that SARS coronaviruses were a "new era of genetic weapons" that could be "artificially manipulated into an emerging human disease virus, then weaponised and unleashed, reported Weekend Australian. The paper...
The Looming Effect Of Covid-19 On The Future Of Nurse Staffing

Brian Hudson is SVP of Avant Healthcare Professionals with expertise in healthcare business development & marketing. The nurse shortage negatively affects healthcare facilities across the United States by not allowing these facilities to meet their patients' needs while creating nurse burnout and high turnover rates. The global pandemic has made things worse for these nurses, patients and the general industry by adding stress to these individuals. The mass influx of patients has increased patient ratios that adversely affect patient care. This is something health leadership is noticing in their facilities, but the specific specialties experiencing the highest vacancies are where many of the concerns ultimately lie. To mitigate the effects of the shortage, business development leaders in healthcare should look into specific nurse specialties and how they can help. I will dive into precisely what nurse specialties that healthcare facilities should be looking to hire within these next few months and why.
Fact Check-Turnaround on CDC face mask guidance based on reduction of COVID-19 cases and vaccine efficacy

A viral tweet claims the latest change in the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for fully vaccinated people is proof that the COVID-19 pandemic is a lie. This allegation is untrue: the update, which allows people who have been fully vaccinated to ditch their face masks in most places, was based on scientific evidence and healthcare milestones cited by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
COVID-19 in the News: Heart Inflammation, Vaccine Effectiveness and More

There’s a fair amount of new information coming out about COVID-19 and vaccines. Here’s a roundup of some of the top stories. Authorities Still Uncertain if Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Linked to Heart Inflammation. A preliminary study conducted by the Israeli government suggests that there may be a connection between heart inflammation—myocarditis—and...
Face masks effectively limit SARS-CoV-2 transmission

'Don't forget the mask' - although most people nowadays follow this advice, professionals express different opinions about the effectiveness of face masks. An international team led by researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz, Germany, has now used observational data and model calculations to answer open questions. The study shows under which conditions and in which way masks actually reduce individual and population-average risks of being infected with COVID-19 and help mitigate the corona pandemic. In most environments and situations, even simple surgical masks effectively reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and the effective reproduction number for COVID-19. In environments with potentially high airborne virus concentrations such as medical settings and densely occupied indoor spaces, however, masks with higher filtration efficiency (N95/FFP2) should be used and combined with other protective measures such as intensive ventilation.
Are graphene-coated face masks a COVID-19 miracle—or another health risk?

As a COVID-19 and medical device researcher, I understand the importance of face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. So I am intrigued that some mask manufacturers have begun adding graphene coatings to their face masks to inactivate the virus. Many viruses, fungi, and bacteria are incapacitated by graphene in laboratory studies, including feline coronavirus.
Hygiene rules are also effective against new coronavirus variants

The researchers found that the variants have a similar surface stability as the wild type virus under laboratory conditions, but can be effectively eliminated by disinfection and thorough hand washing, heat or alcohol treatment. They report their results in the Journal of Infectious Diseases from 16 May 2021. For this...
COVID-19: Face masks vs. the science of transmission

In winter 2019, I took my grandson on a research trip to Japan. When we arrived at Narita International Airport he noticed that practically everyone was wearing a face mask and asked if there was some kind of chemical or biological attack. After I explained that it was customary to...
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective for immunocompromised people?

Alan Sporn thought he was protected from COVID-19 after he received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with the second shot coming in February. But the 75-year-old Illinois businessman died on March 29 after testing positive for the coronavirus and developing pneumonia, NBC Chicago reported. His family was stunned to find that the vaccination provided little protection for Sporn, likely because he was immunocompromised — diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a type of blood cancer, in 2019.
How long is the covid-19 vaccine effective for?

On Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published new data which showed that 38% of the US population is fully vaccinated. In addition to that, at least 60% of American adults have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine. President Biden set the target of...
Sequential infection with H1N1 and SARS-CoV-2 aggravated COVID-19 pathogenesis in a mammalian model, and co-vaccination as an effective method of prevention of COVID-19 and influenza

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 200 (2021) Cite this article. Influenza A virus may circulate simultaneously with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, leading to more serious respiratory diseases during this winter. However, the influence of these viruses on disease outcome when both influenza A and SARS-CoV-2 are present in the host remains unclear. Using a mammalian model, sequential infection was performed in ferrets and in K18-hACE2 mice, with SARS-CoV-2 infection following H1N1. We found that co-infection with H1N1 and SARS-CoV-2 extended the duration of clinical manifestation of COVID-19, and enhanced pulmonary damage, but reduced viral shedding of throat swabs and viral loads in the lungs of ferrets. Moreover, mortality was increased in sequentially infected mice compared with single-infection mice. Compared with single-vaccine inoculation, co-inoculation of PiCoVacc (a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine) and the flu vaccine showed no significant differences in neutralizing antibody titers or virus-specific immune responses. Combined immunization effectively protected K18-hACE2 mice against both H1N1 and SARS-CoV-2 infection. Our findings indicated the development of systematic models of co-infection of H1N1 and SARS-CoV-2, which together notably enhanced pneumonia in ferrets and mice, as well as demonstrated that simultaneous vaccination against H1N1 and SARS-CoV-2 may be an effective prevention strategy for the coming winter.
COVID-19 Massachusetts Mask Order Still in Effect

On May 13, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. Please be advised the State of Massachusetts has not lifted the mask order as amended on April 30, 2021 pursuant to Governor's COVID-19 Order #67. Face coverings are still...