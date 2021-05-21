Turning Pollutants Into Useful Products

Carbon variations in methane found on the ocean floor are giving researchers new insights into ocean microbes and chemical reactions. The greenhouse gas methane provides fuel for anaerobically methane-oxidizing archaea (ANME), a type of microorganism located at the bottom of the sea. ANME are responsible for the anaerobic oxidation of methane (AOM). This is an important process because it is involved in the carbon cycle, which regulates carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Researchers studied isotopic fractionation to track the redox reaction, and they revealed an interesting discovery: AOM by archaea depletes isotope carbon-13 rather than the lighter carbon-12, countering usual trends. Researchers discovered that the level of sulfate in the environment was the factor that dictated which isotope was primarily consumed by the archaea. When ANME cultures were tested in conditions in which sulfate levels were low, it was found that carbon-13 was preferably consumed. The thermodynamics and reversibility of the chemical reactions involved in both methanogenesis (the formation of methane by microbes) and AOM caused this anomaly (Wegener et al., 2021).