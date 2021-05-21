How Much Gravel Do I Need For My Project?

As temperatures warm and the ground thaws, it's time to prep the garden, get the deck entertaining-ready, or create the perfect spot for a fire pit. But before you dig into outdoor projects this season, you'll need the right tools to get the job done. If you don't have the equipment you need stashed in your shed or garage, new tools can get pricey. For seasonal upkeep or projects you only plan to complete once, renting equipment can be a smart choice that saves money and storage space. Use this guide to determine when it pays to rent outdoor equipment and power tools and learn the average rental costs for common home improvement items.