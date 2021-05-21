Special Meeting Notice: Parks & Recreation Committee

PUBLIC NOTICE – MEETING CHANGE. The West Manchester Township Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the West Manchester Township Municipal Building located at 380 East Berlin Road, York, PA. This meeting was initially advertised as a virtual meeting but will now be held in-person at the Township Office and the general public is invited to attend. In accordance with CDC guidelines, individuals who have been vaccinated will not be required, but are still encouraged, to wear a mask within the Township building. Any individual who has not been vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask in the Township building. The meeting will continue to be live streamed on the West Manchester Township Fire Department and Recreation Facebook pages. Questions will not be taken live via the Facebook platform at the meeting but individuals may still ask questions in-person or submit questions in advance of the meeting via email to info@wmtwp.com to be answered at the Township meeting. Persons with disabilities may contact the Township office at (717) 792-3505 to discuss how best to accommodate your needs.