Special Meeting Notice: Parks & Recreation Committee

resorttownship.org
 20 hours ago

Due to the regularly scheduled Parks and Recreation Committee meeting day falling on the Memorial Day holiday a special meeting has been called for 7:00pm Monday, May 24, 2021. The meeting will take place in person at the Resort Township Hall. Please contact the Township Hall at 231-347-7915 with any...

www.resorttownship.org
New Castle, PANew Castle News

MEETING NOTICE The regularly...

The regularly scheduled meeting of the New Castle Area Transit Authority Board of Directors is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM. The meeting will be held at the New Castle Area Transit Authority at 311 Mahoning Avenue, New Castle, PA 16102. Legal: May 21, 22, 24, 2021.
Politicsboston.gov

Highland Park Architectural Conservation District Study Committee meeting

A public meeting of the Highland Park Architectural Conservation District Study Committee will take place on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 6 p.m. Please note: This study committee public meeting will be held virtually and not in person. To participate, please go to our Zoom meeting link, or call 646-558-8656‬ and enter the meeting ID 967 7036 0600#.
Ann Arbor, MIpittsfield-mi.gov

Notice - Park Commission Special Meeting to be held Electronically Only

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Park Commission has scheduled a special meeting to be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM via Teleconference and Videoconference only. In accordance with the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners’ declared State of Emergency, and in order to reduce the risk of exposure to persons with the COVID-19 virus, the Pittsfield Township Park Commission, located at 701 W. Ellsworth Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48108, will conduct its special meeting electronically.
Politicswestmanchestertownship.com

PUBLIC NOTICE- MEETING CHANGE

PUBLIC NOTICE – MEETING CHANGE. The West Manchester Township Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the West Manchester Township Municipal Building located at 380 East Berlin Road, York, PA. This meeting was initially advertised as a virtual meeting but will now be held in-person at the Township Office and the general public is invited to attend. In accordance with CDC guidelines, individuals who have been vaccinated will not be required, but are still encouraged, to wear a mask within the Township building. Any individual who has not been vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask in the Township building. The meeting will continue to be live streamed on the West Manchester Township Fire Department and Recreation Facebook pages. Questions will not be taken live via the Facebook platform at the meeting but individuals may still ask questions in-person or submit questions in advance of the meeting via email to info@wmtwp.com to be answered at the Township meeting. Persons with disabilities may contact the Township office at (717) 792-3505 to discuss how best to accommodate your needs.
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Special Parks Meeting Garners Little Input On Future Plans

WARSAW — The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department has received 396 responses to the public survey asking for input regarding park facilities, programs and activities. This is about 100 more responses than the previous survey five years ago, according to Deb Schmucker, president and CEO of Cornerstone Planning Design Solutions.
Parker, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

COMP Plan Committee Meeting

Notice is hereby given the Comprehensive Plan Committee for the City of Parker will meet in a Regular Meeting on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. at the Parker City Hall, 5700 E. Parker Road, Parker, Texas, 75002. The Comprehensive Plan Committee meeting will be open to the public....
Politicslampasas.org

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board

The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meets tentatively the third Thursday of each month, if needed, at the Jack Calvert Municipal Building, located at 302 East Third Street at 6:00 p.m. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board aids and assists the City administration in procuring financial and other assistance for the improvement of public parks and recreation facilities from state and federal government and their agencies. This board considers other parks and recreation policies and capital issues as assigned by the City Council.
Owensboro, KYowensboro.org

Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions Special Called Meeting Notice - May 2021

For more information, contact Executive Director Adrienne Carrico at 270-687-8561. or Adrienne.Carrico@owensboro.org. May 19, 2021 – 5:00 P.M. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions Board will hold a Special Called meeting at 5:00 p.m., on May 19, 2021, in the second floor meeting room located at City Hall, 101 E. 4th Street, Owensboro. The agenda for the meeting is attached.
Trafficmarquettemi.gov

May 18 Traffic/Parking Advisory Committee Meeting: Participation Details

The May 18 meeting of the Traffic/Parking Advisory Committee will be held virtually, with board members and Staff attending remotely. This meeting will be streamed on the City of Marquette YouTube channel, at https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofMarquetteGov. Please note that the YouTube livestream will have at least a 20 second delay, and that anyone that wishes to offer public comment via Zoom (directions are provided below) will need to open the livestream to follow along while they wait to enter the meeting.
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Legislature to Hold Special Emerson Park Meeting

The Cayuga County legislature will hold a special meeting at Emerson Park Pavilion on Wednesday at 6:00 pm. Parks Maintenance Supervisor Doug Dello Stritto says the session will be a question and answer forum about the upgrades that grew out of the 2015 Emerson Park master plan. He says they’re...
Middletown, NJmiddletownnj.org

Township Committee Regular Meeting

The Middletown Township Committee Regular Meeting on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM will be open to the public with social distancing measures in place and made available live through Webex Event Center. If you will be participating remotely, you can do so by visiting https://tinyurl.com/committee051721. To call in to the meeting, dial 1-408-418-9388. The event access code is 173 484 2449 followed by #. Enter 2021 if a passcode is required.
Washington Statewamwamfm.com

Washington Park and Recreation Board to hold meeting

The Washington Park and Recreation Board will hold a meeting Wednesday, May 19th in the Council Chambers. The City Council Chambers are located at 200 Harned Avenue in Washington. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. All interested citizens and patrons of any of the three parks, that’s East Side,...
Fairfax, VAfairfaxcounty.gov

Park Authority Board to Hold Electronic Special Meeting May 17

The Fairfax County Park Authority Board (PAB) will meet on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 5 p.m. for a special meeting. Due to the COVID-19 state of emergency, this is a virtual meeting. You can watch the meeting at https://publicinput.com/A776, or listen by calling 855-925-2801 and entering the access code 8081.
Tucson, AZSignalsAZ

Tucson Parks and Recreation to Begin Approving Special Event Applications

Beginning Saturday, May 15, the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department will be approving special event applications for special-interest areas within City parks. Special events will be limited to 25% capacity as defined by the venue size. Event areas with no capacity limits will be limited to 250 people. At this time, we are also not approving festivals, fairs, processions or parades, car shows, public concerts, performances, or movies. The Gene C. Reid Park Outdoor Performance Center will continue to remain closed.
Politicskqradio.com

Wilson Brewer Historic Park committee to meet Tuesday,May 18.

A meeting of the Wilson Brewer Historic Park committee will be on Tuesday morning, May 18 at 10:00 a.m. via the ZOOM conference system. The meeting will include on projects in the park,a depot architectural report,and a financial report. Here is the link and ID number to watch and or participate in Tuesday’s meeting.
Lifestylemountainviewtoday.ca

Regional recreation, parks, culture planning underway

MOUNTAIN VIEW COUNTY - County council has been given an update on the Mountain View Regional Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan process now underway. Councillors also provided comments to a number of related questions. The review and input came during the recent regularly scheduled council meeting, with officials from...