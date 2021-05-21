newsbreak-logo
UA Drops Steph Curry Performance Stats for 'Curry Flow 8s' from MVP-Caliber Year

By Tim Daniels, TimDanielsBR
Bleacher Report
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder Armour dropped a series of performance stats Friday that show a direct correlation between Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry wearing his "Curry Flow 8" shoes and his MVP-level performance during the 2020-21 NBA regular season. The Curry Flow 8, which launched to the general public in December, was...

NBANBC Sports

Steph's sensational season defined by these amazing stats

We have run out of work to describe Steph Curry's sensational 2020-21 NBA season. Sometimes, you have to just let the numbers do all the talking. In this case, I'll take the easy way out. StatMuse has the numbers, I'm just here to provide them for you. From winning the scoring title at 33 years old to becoming the Warriors' all-time leading scorer, look at all Curry accomplished this season.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Jokic, Embiid, Curry named as MVP finalists

Harrison Wind: Aaron Gordon on Nikola Jokic: "MVP. What more needs to be said? That's the most valuable player in the league. The best player in the league right now." Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic on Damian Lillard: “He’s up there in that conversation for MVP.” “... I think neither him nor I are thinking about that (individual award).” (Lillard told @Sam Amick he thinks Jokic the is the MVP).
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

LeBron James touts Steph Curry for MVP

When the Los Angeles Lakers drew the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Western Conference play-in tournament, LeBron James had one player on his mind. James told reporters that Warriors star Steph Curry was his pick for league MVP in 2020-21, a less-than-conventional choice this year despite Curry's stardom but high praise ahead of Wednesday's high-stakes matchup.
NBAnews4usonline.com

Warriors reap benefits of Steph Curry’s April showers

Numbers don’t lie. The legend of Stephen Curry gets more mythical each and every time the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter crosses midcourt. Just any player who tried guarding the two-time NBA regular season MVP during the month of April. Curry went on a scoring tear not seen in NBA annals.
NBAdlmag.com

Curry Brand Curry 8 Classy Flow now available

It’s been only six months since Steph Curry launched the Curry Brand under Under Armour. The sub-brand that bears the NBA superstar’s signature has just launched a new pair—the Curry Brand Curry 8 Class-y. The new Curry Brand pair also tells a story just like the other pairs introduced by...
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

OKC Thunder grades feature Steph Curry dropping 49

It was the second of two consecutive games for the OKC Thunder and the Golden State Warriors. And, like the first match, the Dubs won and the Thunder lost just as they drew it up in the pregame. Once again the Warriors jumped out to an early lead outscoring the...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA's MVP award. James' flattery comes ahead of Wednesday's matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry's Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA's Play-In Tournament. Just look at what he's done this year," James told reporters after the Lakers' win Sunday over New Orelans to secure No.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Warriors' Late Loss to Lakers Proved that Steph Curry is No MVP

Jason Smith: “This is what happens with Steph Curry at the end of games. It’s hard to go to him at the end of games because they take the three away. They took the three away from him threes times at the end and the Warriors weren’t able to get shots off…The Lakers closed up on him. That’s the thing about Steph Curry. At the end of games you can’t count on him to say ‘Steph go down and get a basket for us’. That’s the difference between Steph and LeBron. LeBron can find a way to get a bucket no matter where he’s at because he’s big and strong enough and he can get there. Steph is great from 30 and 35 feet because that’s where he’s gotta shoot from, and here you are at the end of the game where Steph can’t even get that because you can put two guys on him. Steph can’t get into the lane and get his own shot, he’s limited because of his size and his impact is limited because of it. They went out and got Kevin Durant because they needed somebody that could make shots at the end of games. As good as Steph Curry is, when it’s down to winning time in that final minute, he can’t always get that shot… That’s why the Steph Curry MVP talk hits a snag. He can’t get his own shot in the final minutes, and that’s a really big deal. When you’re the MVP, you should be able to get your own shot. If you told me that Steph Curry is the MVP I would show you the final 40 seconds of this game… He can’t get his own shot, he has to rely on misdirection and players running up and down the court in transition, and being able to free himself to get a shot.” (Full Audio Segment Above)