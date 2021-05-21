newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

What Is The Next Step For The San Antonio Spurs: Are They Ready For The First Rebuild Since The Tim Duncan Era?

By Kyle Daubs
fadeawayworld.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, the Spurs missed out on the playoffs for the first time in Gregg Popovich’s coaching career. This season, the Spurs would have missed out on a traditional playoff format, but COVID-19 saved the team as league officials stretched the playoff format from eight to ten teams. The Spurs...

fadeawayworld.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Tim Duncan
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies#Gay#The Los Angeles Lakers#Mvp Nikola Jokic#The Los Angeles Clippers#Hawks#Hall Of Fame#Chicago Bulls#The Lakers#Defensive Lineup#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Related
NBAairalamo.com

Spurs: The Top 10 guys Tim Duncan dominated in his NBA career

As the San Antonio Spurs' anchor for 19 seasons, Tim Duncan established an insane win percentage of 66.8 with playoffs and regular seasons combined. That included a staggering 71 percent regular-season mark. The Big Fundamental also retired with a winning record against every team in the NBA. With statistics like...
NBACBS Sports

Clippers push injury-riddled Lakers closer to play-in tournament with blowout victory

With LeBron James, Dennis Schroder and Talen Horton-Tucker sidelined for the Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers already had a considerable advantage Thursday. Things got even worse for the Lakers when Anthony Davis was ruled out due to back spasms. With so many core Lakers out, the Clippers unsurprisingly walked away with an easy 118-94 victory over their cross-arena rivals.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Teams Best Positioned for 2021 NBA Free Agency

While not star-heavy, the 2021 free-agent class does offer plenty of former All-Stars and high-level starters for teams that have kept their cap space open. Having money to spend doesn't necessarily mean a franchise is one of the ones best positioned to win free agency, however. The Oklahoma City Thunder could have up to $61.4 million in space, yet have begun a total youth movement that veterans may want to avoid for at least a year or two.
NBAchatsports.com

Frank Vogel explains why he hasn’t played Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol together

Since Andre Drummond signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in March, he and Marc Gasol have been at the, uh, middle of the conversation about the team’s center rotation. However, they’re not the only two centers Frank Vogel has had to manage. Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell has also warranted a meaningful role in the rotation with his production this season.
NBACBS Sports

Marc Gasol re-solidifying role in Lakers rotation by doing exactly what they signed him to do in first place

Leading by 17 points with 10:46 remaining in Sunday's victory over the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers removed Marc Gasol from the game for what they likely assumed would be the final time. By that point, he had given them 14 solid minutes, a roughly even split with his fellow Laker centers Montrezl Harrell and Andre Drummond, and in what looked to be a blowout, they had little reason to mess with the rotation.
NBARedlands Daily Facts

LeBron James participates in Lakers’ practice, could return against Knicks

It took Anthony Davis almost three weeks to get back to game speed after missing 30 games with an injury. After his best game so far, a domineering performance in a victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, he was asked: Do you think LeBron James can get in rhythm in time for the postseason, just a week out?
NBABleacher Report

2021 NBA Free Agents Most Likely to Change Teams This Offseason

The appeal of NBA free agency is the freshness. The renewal. The feeling that this new player, in this new place, will be better than he was before. The benefit of the doubt intensifies. New additions are great signings until proven otherwise. This offseason, most of the biggest free-agent names...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James day-to-day with ankle injury

Mark Medina: Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James will be “day-to-day,” but added he “did not have any setbacks” with the soreness in his right ankle. Brad Turner: LeBron James listed as out (sprained right ankle) on Lakers injury report for game tonight vs Denver at Staples Center. 1...
NBAtucson.com

Suns beat Spurs again, but have to settle for No. 2 seed in West

SAN ANTONIO — The Phoenix Suns got some needed rest for their All-Star backcourt and kept alive their chances at the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, for a few hours at least. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix...
NBAdailymemphian.com

Grizzlies to face Spurs in play-in game Wednesday

No. 9 seed Memphis will host No. 10 San Antonio at 6:30 p.m. Drew Hill covers the Memphis Grizzlies and is a top-10 APSE winner. He has worked throughout the South writing about college athletics before landing in Memphis.
NBACBS Sports

Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Relatively quiet in win

DeRozan scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-7 FT) to go along with three rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Monday's win over the Bucks. DeRozan has seen a downturn in his assists recently, averaging only 3.8 dimes across his last five games as opposed to 7.1 on the season. The Spurs didn't need to push his workload on Monday due to a relatively large margin of victory, which limited DeRozan to only 12 minutes in the second half. The team may continue to limit its key players if it can lock up a spot in the play-in tournament, though expect DeRozan to maintain his regular workload for at least one more game.
NBACBS Sports

Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Resting Sunday

DeRozan (rest) won't play Sunday against the 76ers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. The 31-year-old will sit the front end of the back-to-back set, with Jakob Poeltl (rest) and Dejounte Murray (knee) also sidelined for the Spurs. DeRozan should be back on the court Monday at Utah.
NBAfoxsanantonio.com

Spurs' DeRozan dedicates new clothing line to his Compton roots

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan thinks of his hometown roots often and what better way to share that experience with fans through his new clothing line. DeRozan recently launched his new clothing line, Comp10, on a worldwide basis where he says the apparel is dedicated to his hometown of Compton, CA along with a basketball vibe.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Sixers will pursue Kyle Lowry again

Lowry not getting traded at the March 25 deadline was quite a surprise, but it wasn’t for lack of trying on the part of the Toronto front office. But as team president Masai Ujiri made clear back then, the Raptors still have an incredibly high opinion of Lowry and his game that — as they saw it — wasn’t properly reflected in the offers that came their way. Yet among the three teams known to be in hot pursuit of Lowry back then — the Lakers, Miami and Philadelphia — only the Heat are in a financial position to possibly sign Lowry outright this summer. Sources say the Sixers still plan on pursuing him by way of a possible sign-and-trade. While they added George Hill at the deadline in lieu of Lowry, only $1.2 million of his $10 million salary for next season is guaranteed, and the deal expires at that point. The Lowry interest remains very strong there.
NBAHouston Chronicle

Here's how the Spurs are planning to mark Tim Duncan's hall of fame induction

Spurs fans at the game on Saturday will experience special, to-be-announced Tim Duncan-related activities to coincide with his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinment, but the team has two other tributes planned for the entire fanbase to enjoy. The Spurs said game day activities will be shared this week,...
NBADaily Journal

Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs odds, picks and prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks (43-24) visit the San Antonio Spurs (32-35) Monday. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. Below, we analyze the Bucks-Spurs odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. The Bucks have won five games in a row and are 3.5 games out of first place...
NBACBS Sports

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs' Luka Samanic: Scores team-high 15 points in loss. Samanic managed 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 126-94 loss to the Jazz. The Spurs were run off the court Wednesday, allowing their role players to see...
NBAchatsports.com

Film Study: How Montrezl Harrell finishes through contact so effectively

Montrezl Harrell is an extremely effective finisher in the paint, currently ranking sixth in the league in overall field goal percentage (62.5%). He’s shooting even better than that within three feet of the rim, converting an astounding 74.4% of his looks right at the basket. One of the key strengths...
NBAairalamo.com

Spurs: Shattering the "Tim Duncan had more help" argument

I'll let you in on a little secret that isn't really so little. Tim Duncan is my favorite basketball player not just on the San Antonio Spurs, but of all time. I don't try to hide it. What I do try to do is temper my biases and not overlook reason in basketball arguments, especially with the vaunted greatest of all time discussions.