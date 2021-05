We still have a week and a couple of days before Hulu unleashes the first season of Marvel's MODOK upon the masses. Even though Marvel fans have yet to get the initial batch of episodes, those behind the show know exactly what will take place should the streamer give them a second season. According to MODOK showrunner Jordan Blum, the show's sophomore outing will be packed to the brim with mutants and other big-name X-Men.