This Year’s Blood Moon Will Actually Be Beneficial For 4 Zodiac Signs

The month of May shows us a shift from the grounding planets in Taurus to the air element in the sign of Gemini. It all begins with Mercury entering Gemini on the 3rd. We are going to be very willing to communicate more during this transit. As Venus enters Gemini on the 8th, relationships are going to be more intellectually driven. With the powerful New Moon in Taurus on the 11th, we can get back to basics, focusing on our financial stability and goals. A big transit everyone is looking forward to is Jupiter entering Pisces on the 13th, where it will remain until July 28th, 2021. Get ready for a ride with Jupiter in domicile for the next several months, adding some optimistic energy for now and giving us a taste of what 2022 will be all about. The Sun enters Gemini on the 20th, adding more planets to the air element. With the Saturn Retrograde on the 23rd, we get the opportunity to check on how Saturn in Aquarius has reshaped our lives for the first five months of this transit. A powerful series of eclipses begins with the Full Moon Eclipse in Sagittarius on the 26th giving us a period of more introspection as we think back to six months ago. Finally, Mercury Retrograde in Gemini begins on the 29th and will go direct on June 22nd. This month is jam packed with excitement, introducing powerful changes for the next several months.