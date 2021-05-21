It’s Time to Free the Middle Manager

Even before the pandemic, work was undergoing a transformation in which emerging technologies, such as automation and artificial intelligence, were beginning to change the way people work and the skills needed to complete tasks. Today, there is an even greater strain on all industries—from retail to healthcare to manufacturing— as organizations deal with an unprecedented shortage of skilled laborers. This, coupled with the declining U.S. birth rate, is forcing organizations to rethink long-term hiring strategies. These strategies will ensure corporations will not only fill immediate gaps but also prepare to maintain a strong, skilled workforce over the coming decade. As the data age booms and every company fights for the same pool of talent, organizations need to have clarity of purpose, a compelling employment brand, and a talent strategy that aligns with the business’ visions for the future.