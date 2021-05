The one where they get back together is imminent. Friends, the show that launched a million BuzzFeed quizzes that determine whether you’re a Monica or Chandler, is returning to HBO Max for a special reunion episode that’s streaming on May 27, 2021. Yup, that means you’ll finally get a chance to see Chandler ask if Ross could be any more reunited, so long as you have an HBO password and internet access. The whole gang, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, is returning for what HBO is calling “a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show,” which sounds less like an episode of Friends and more like a DVD special feature. Still, fans of the show will likely get a kick out of the friends being back together and being friendly on the original soundstage, Stage 24, in beautiful Burbank, California.