MULVANE, KANSAS - Hannah Stipp came out of her box more than she probably would have wanted but she made it count. The Sophomore goalkeeper came out beyond the half circle of the penalty area and punched a loose ball away and hurried back to the net. With an encroaching Karlie Kanaga, that saved the match and kept an unbeaten season alive as Circle beat Mulvane 2-1 to secure their first ever league championship.