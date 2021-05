The world watched in horror as flames engulfed Paris’s Notre-Dame Cathedral in April 2019. The iconic church survived, but it suffered devastating, costly damage. While some uber-wealthy individuals were quick to publicly promise financial support to restore the building, it’s small donors who have mainly contributed to the cause. The work is far from over, though. And a global pandemic hasn’t made raising funds or completing the project any easier. So supporters have come up with a unique, fitting way to generate help for the gothic monument. You can now “adopt” Notre-Dame Cathedral’s gargoyles and grotesque statues.