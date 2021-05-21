Inspection found Lehigh Valley hospital failed to watch suicidal patient

An inspection by the Pennsylvania Department of Health found that Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg staff members failed to properly supervise a suicidal patient who attempted to kill herself while under hospital supervision last October.

The inspection, conducted in November by the Department of Health on behalf of the federal Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, found the hospital violated the patient’s right to care in a safe setting, and that LVH-Muhlenberg had placed the patient in “Immediate Jeopardy,” the most dire determination a hospital can receive.

LVH-Muhlenberg could have lost its federal Medicaid and Medicare certification if it did not immediately take steps to remedy the situation. Hospitals need Medicaid and Medicare certification to receive federal funding.

In response to the inspection results, Lehigh Valley Health Network began to take corrective actions, including re-educating hospital staff, performing audits and informing relevant hospital councils and boards about the inspection report.

“The safety and care of our patients, as well as those who care for them, is our priority. This is demonstrated in our immediate response to this incident, including the corrective measures taken, as indicated in the report,” LVHN spokesman Brian Downs said in an emailed statement.

But the inspection report shows that the incident was preventable — LVH-Muhlenberg already had policies in place to prevent suicidal patients from attempting to kill themselves while under the hospital’s care. Hospital staff didn’t follow these policies on the night of Oct. 22, leading to a potentially fatal mix-up. State inspectors reviewed hospital documents, policies, procedures and medical records, and also conducted interviews with hospital staff.

The report states a female patient was admitted to LVH-Muhlenberg “voluntarily due to suicidal ideation and self-injurious behavior” Oct. 19. During intake, the nurse who assessed the patient determined she was at a high risk of suicide and needed direct one-on-one supervision, which the nurse initiated. Shortly afterward, a hospital physician agreed the patient should be placed under one-on-one supervision precautions, an order that lasted until around noon Oct. 30.

According to LVH-Muhlenberg’s policies, when a high-risk suicidal patient is placed on one-to-one observation, an assigned nurse is required “to be in direct, constant visual contact and within arms’ length of the patient at all times.” The policy also says when a staff member takes over observation duties, the supervising registered nurse and the staff member who last observed the patient provide hand-off communication to the incoming attendant.

However, the inspection report shows that on Oct. 22, a few days into the patient’s stay, staff failed to follow multiple parts of the policy. A series of interviews conducted by a Department of Health inspector construct the timeline of events and show a general confusion among staff on duty at the time regarding the hospital’s policy for one-on-one supervision.

According to the report, a staff member identified only as “EMP2″ told inspectors she took over patient observation duties at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 but didn’t receive the required handoff from a registered nurse or the patient’s previous sitter. EMP2 added she was not told the patient needed one-on-one supervision nor that attendants had to stay within arm’s reach of the patient at all times.

The report states that the previous sitter, identified as “EMP5,” had been under the impression that it was the job of the RN to provide the handoff and tell the next sitter the patient needed one-on-one supervision. The RN who was on duty for the night shift, identified as “EMP4″, didn’t arrive to supervise the patient until around 7:20 p.m., and EMP4 admitted to inspectors she was “not too certain” she was told the patient required one-to-one observation.

EMP2 told inspectors that when she entered the patient’s room, she found the chair used by the previous sitter was against the wall and not within arm’s reach of the patient. According to the report, the patient went to bed sometime after 7:10 p.m. and about 30 minutes after going to bed, the patient got up to use the bathroom. EMP2 did not follow her in, and instead remained in a chair outside the bathroom.

At some point, EMP2 looked underneath the door and asked the patient “Is everything OK?” The patient responded that she was OK. However, EMP2 then saw from under the door that the patient was squatting on the ground and told the patient they were coming in. EMP2 found that while the patient had been left unsupervised, she had tightly wrapped a pillowcase around her neck in an attempt to choke herself to death.

EMP4, the RN, told investigators that EMP2 “came running to the nurse station, banging on the window asking for help” because of the state the patient was in. Two to four nurses rushed to the patient’s room and one of them was able to cut the pillowcase, saving the patient’s life. The report states that the patient’s vitals were checked and found to be within normal limits. A doctor was made aware of the incident and the patient was redressed in paper attire and placed back on one-on-one supervision.

Sometime after Oct. 22, LVHN reported the incident to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Downs said.

According to the report, LVHN began taking corrective measures Nov. 2 when inspectors gave the hospital the immediate jeopardy determination, which was 11 days after the suicide attempt. The immediate jeopardy determination was discontinued the evening of Nov. 2, when the hospital submitted an acceptable remediation plan.

Under the remediation plan, the hospital had nursing leadership re-educate all inpatient behavioral health staff on the hospital’s policies for observing suicidal patients. All inpatient behavioral health staff were required to complete their re-education by Nov. 29 and observation attendants were not allowed to resume caring for patients until re-education was complete.

Additionally, the LVHN Quality & Patient Safety Council was notified of the non-compliance with patient rights and the abatement of immediate jeopardy on Nov. 4, and LVH-Muhlenberg’s hospital board was notified Nov. 11.

On Nov. 9, LVH-Muhlenberg also began an auditing process. Through this process, observation attendants were themselves directly observed by nursing leadership to determine if patients were being properly watched and if handoff communication was properly completed. A minimum of five patients were audited per day for at least four weeks until 100% compliance was reached. Once at 100% compliance, the hospital was to audit 10 patients per week for three months.

A return visit by state Department of Health inspectors on Dec. 22 determined the hospital had once again come into compliance with federal and state requirements. Maggie Barton, a department spokeswoman, said LVHN was not fined as a result of the inspection or any follow-up visits.

Morning Call reporter Leif Greiss can be reached at 610-679-4028 or lgreiss@mcall.com .