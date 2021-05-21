Controls-Con Tackles Digital Technology and Building Automation
The HVACR industry is not new to technological advancements. Systems are always getting better, with upgrades such as increased efficiency and the addition of smart diagnostics. Tools, too, have gone from basic analog dials to digital devices that can be viewed remotely in the home office. And as technology increasingly impacts what building operation looks like holistically, contractors will need to keep those advancements top of mind going into the next decade.www.achrnews.com