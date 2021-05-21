newsbreak-logo
Injustice: Gods Among Us is finally getting the movie treatment it deserves

By Mark Lynch
FanSided
FanSided
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInjustice: Gods Among Us is finally becoming an animated movie project!. Injustice: Gods Among Us was an extremely popular video game. The story was what drew people in. The idea that The Joker kills Lois Lane and, in return, Superman kills him was shocking to everyone playing (and watching). What was even more surprising was the idea that Superman became a despot, ruling the world and becoming everything that he once stood against.

